What kind of car is the 2022 Genesis G80? What does it compare to?

With the G80, Genesis wraps a sleek shape around a mid-size sedan with room for up to five people—better make sure at least one of them is well-heeled, while you’re at it. In rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with a turbo-4 or twin-turbo V-6, respectively, the G80 reps Hyundai’s luxury line against rivals like the Audi A7, BMW 5-Series, and Mercedes E-Class.

Is the 2022 Genesis G80 a good car?

It’s sophisticated and stunning, more so because it comes from a brand that’s newer than most 4K TVs. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Genesis G80?

Sport models have standard all-wheel drive, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen graces the dash. Otherwise the G80 remains a stunning sedan with lithe looks, strong performance, and top-flight safety and technology.

The G80 has an artful shape, with a slingshot-shaped grille and muscled fenders, bracketed by headlights with LED strips that could have been lifted off a Nagel print. The cabin musters a modern-master vibe, with layers of wood and brightwork gracing its dash and stitching that draws attention to its fine hides. It’s not subtle: it reeks of styling confidence, and it’s right to.

Through its base versions, the G80 brandishes a 300-hp turbo-4 with rear-wheel drive. Teamed with an 8-speed automatic and a multi-link suspension, it’s a fine starter kit—but we’d spend up to the AWD Sport and its 375-hp twin-turbo V-6. It rockets to 60 mph in about five seconds, pulling Mustang-like acceleration and grip along the way. The G80 skims the road surface with standard adaptive dampers that range from cushy to jittery, depending on its selected drive mode; available rear-wheel steering helps the G80 Sport take direction calmly.

Genesis stocks the G80 with insanely cozy heated and cooled front seats covered in quilted leather on its most spendy trims. There’s room for at least four on board, though the small trunk puts a cap on its ultimate utility. Small-item storage, from Yeti bottles to smartphones, is better than the fifth seat—a flat, narrow back-seat perch that straddles a letterboxed transmission tunnel.

The G80 earns the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick+ award and a five-star rating from the NHTSA. It has standard automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors, with options for a surround-view camera system and a head-up display.

How much does the 2022 Genesis G80 cost?

The G80 costs at least $49,345, and comes with 12-way power front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen. The $64,795 3.5T AWD Sport gains Android-based digital key services and an adaptive sport suspension.

Where is the 2022 Genesis G80 made?

It’s assembled in South Korea.