The 2020 Genesis G80 is a luxury sedan that offers a little bit of everything: strong power, a luxurious interior, tasteful styling, exemplary safety, and a touch of performance. Its biggest strength is its value compared to far more expensive European rivals.

The G80’s appeal is somewhat tempered by its thirsty engines and small dealership network. Still, its all-around capability earns it a healthy rating of 7.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Genesis G80 was launched as the Hyundai Genesis, and it became part of the new Genesis luxury brand when it debuted in 2016. The brand’s efforts to improve the dealer experience continue as Genesis aims to open stand-alone dealers that can provide Lexus levels of service or even better.

Review continues below

A lineup based on engine size includes base 3.8, mid-level 3.3T Sport, and top-end 5.0 models. The 3.8 is offered in Standard, Sport, and Ultimate trim, while the 3.3T comes only in Sport and the 5.0 is only trimmed with Ultimate equipment.

The base 3.8 provides the best value, with all the style of the others, a beautiful and comfortable interior, lots of amenities, and controlled-but-not-quite-sporty dynamics, all for around $44,000. Its 3.8-liter V-6 puts out 311 horsepower, which will be enough for most buyers.

The 3.3T Sport has adaptive dampers, a sportier look, and much more power thanks to its twin-turbocharged V-6 that spins out 365 hp and 376 pound-feet of torque. It costs about $56,000. The 3.3T Sport’s look is available on the base model, but its dampers aren’t.

The V-8 has little, if any more usable power, but its 420 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque are delivered in a smoother manner, with the plus of a V-8 soundtrack. It costs more than $58,000.

All models use a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, and all are offered with rear- or all-wheel drive. Unfortunately, no G80 engine is very fuel-efficient.

Every model is also handsome, with a shield-like grille and smart and subdued character lines. Inside is a plush environment with standard leather upholstery on comfortable 16-way power-adjustable seats, available softer nappa leather, intuitive infotainment systems with 8.0- or 9.2-inch screens, and an available 17-speaker Lexicon audio system. The rear seat has good room, but some rivals offer more.

The 2020 Genesis G80 makes blind-spot collision-avoidance assist standard. It joins a list of essential active safety features that come standard, and the G80 has a track record for top crash-test ratings.