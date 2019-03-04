The 2019 Genesis G80 is a mid-size luxury sedan that counts strong engines and a stellar safety record among its assets.

Genesis hit the mark when its G80 bowed a couple of years ago, but a limited dealership network means this sedan may fly under the radar until the automaker can sign more showrooms to its roster.

That aside, the 2019 G80 scores a solid 7.5 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Hyundai launched its Genesis luxury brand a few years ago, but a new mandate to elevate the buying and owning experience to Lexus levels meant that the number of dealers shrunk considerably this year. Those who do seek out a G80—in base, Sport, or Ultimate trims, depending on engine—will find a well-mannered, high-value sedan that emphasizes coddling over track-ready driving dynamics. For most buyers, that balance will tip in their favor.

This year, the Sport package with its zippier looks and bigger wheels is newly available with the base engine and the G80’s standard infotainment system features new software.

The base Genesis 3.8 makes use of a 311-horsepower V-6 for about $43,000, while the $56,000 Genesis 3.3T uses a twin-turbo V-6 rated at 365 hp paired to an adaptive suspension. The 420-hp, V-8-powered Genesis 5.0 can crest $60,000 with options but provides a thrilling soundtrack and coddles with luxury. The twin-turbo V-6 model can feel stronger in routine driving, but we prefer the V-8’s softer ride. Available in rear- or all-wheel drive, the G80 features a slick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission.

The G80’s subtle looks mask a plush interior with standard leather upholstery and wood trim. Dressier models feature softer nappa leather and can be fitted with a thundering 17-speaker Lexicon audio system. No matter the trim, all feature at least an 8.0-inch touchscreen with navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The front seats are all-day comfortable, but taller rear-seat riders may wish for more room.

Active safety tech is standard across the line and the G80 earned top crash-test marks from the IIHS and the NHTSA.