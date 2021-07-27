What kind of car is the 2022 Genesis G70? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Genesis G70 sedan seats five. It wears a luxury badge and cops to it with luxury features and lots of technology. It’s a legitimate rival for the Mercedes C-Class and BMW 3-Series, more so than dated competition like the Lexus IS and Cadillac CT4.

Is the 2022 Genesis G70 a good car?

Review continues below

It borders on great. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, even before the NHTSA has weighed in on its crash safety. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Genesis G70?

The 6-speed manual edition is gone, but this year all G70 sedans have a 10.3-inch touchscreen standard, and more safety features on tap.

The 2022 G70 also wears a new look. With slim new strips of LEDs pointed at its shapely shield grille and muscular haunches, the G70 has a hint of 1980s to dress up its classic sport-sedan body. The details augment the style—they don’t interrupt it. Inside, the basic black cabin dresses for cocktail hour in Prestige models with quilted, red-stitched leather and metallic trim.

The G70’s stock 252-hp turbo-4 drops all the performance we need, in either rear- or all-wheel-drive spec. But enthusiasts can feast on the 365 hp offered by the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6; it hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, a couple of seconds quicker than the turbo-4. The catch comes in handling and ride. The V-6 has more strident sport tuning, and the ride on 19-inch wheels gets too stiff when it’s not fitted with the adaptive damping of Prestige-spec cars. There’s an ideal setup lurking in the G70’s ride and handling lineup, but for now it’s just a step out of reach.

The elegant interior’s snug by any measure, but its front seats hit a socially acceptable sweet spot for firmness and grip. The rear seats won’t suit big passengers, even if there are only two, and the 10.5-cubic-foot-trunk doesn’t exactly invite a long weekend trip with friends.

Safety ratings have slipped this year, but the G70 still has standard automatic emergency braking.

How much does the 2022 Genesis G70 cost?

The $38,570 2.0T Standard counts among its standard features the new 10.3-inch touchscreen, power heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, and synthetic leather upholstery. At the top end, the $53,455 3.3T G70 Sport Prestige has nappa leather, an adaptive suspension, a head-up display, and a surround-view camera system.

Where is the 2022 Genesis G70 made?

In South Korea.











Reasons Why

Buying Tips