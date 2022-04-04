Likes
- Pretty body
- High-buck interior
- Serves a handling warrant on rivals
- 365-hp V-6’s hustle
- Sterling warranty
Dislikes
- Manual’s gone
- Snug back seat
- V-6’s costly trims
- Stiff ride in most versions
- Skimpy trunk
Buying tip
The 2022 Genesis G70 leads with luxury trimmings and service—and its footwork has caught up to its German rivals.
What kind of car is the 2022 Genesis G70? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Genesis G70 sedan seats five. It wears a luxury badge and cops to it with luxury features and lots of technology. It’s a legitimate rival for the Mercedes C-Class and BMW 3-Series, more so than dated competition like the Lexus IS and Cadillac CT4.
Is the 2022 Genesis G70 a good car?
It borders on great. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, even before the NHTSA has weighed in on its crash safety. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 Genesis G70?
The 6-speed manual edition is gone, but this year all G70 sedans have a 10.3-inch touchscreen standard, and more safety features on tap.
The 2022 G70 also wears a new look. With slim new strips of LEDs pointed at its shapely shield grille and muscular haunches, the G70 has a hint of 1980s to dress up its classic sport-sedan body. The details augment the style—they don’t interrupt it. Inside, the basic black cabin dresses for cocktail hour in Prestige models with quilted, red-stitched leather and metallic trim.
The G70’s stock 252-hp turbo-4 drops all the performance we need, in either rear- or all-wheel-drive spec. But enthusiasts can feast on the 365 hp offered by the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6; it hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, a couple of seconds quicker than the turbo-4. The catch comes in handling and ride. The V-6 has more strident sport tuning, and the ride on 19-inch wheels gets too stiff when it’s not fitted with the adaptive damping of Prestige-spec cars. There’s an ideal setup lurking in the G70’s ride and handling lineup, but for now it’s just a step out of reach.
The elegant interior’s snug by any measure, but its front seats hit a socially acceptable sweet spot for firmness and grip. The rear seats won’t suit big passengers, even if there are only two, and the 10.5-cubic-foot-trunk doesn’t exactly invite a long weekend trip with friends.
Safety ratings still aren't complete, but the G70 still has standard automatic emergency braking.
How much does the 2022 Genesis G70 cost?
The $38,570 2.0T Standard counts among its standard features the new 10.3-inch touchscreen, power heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, and synthetic leather upholstery. At the top end, the $53,455 3.3T G70 Sport Prestige has nappa leather, an adaptive suspension, a head-up display, and a surround-view camera system.
Where is the 2022 Genesis G70 made?
In South Korea.
2022 Genesis G70
Styling
LED lighting leads a tweaked new look.
Is the Genesis G70 a good-looking car?
Undoubtedly. It wears a contemporary silhouette with a fresh appliqué of LED lighting that overachieves in panache. The body’s worth two extra points, the interior one, which tallies up to an 8 here.
Genesis buffs the G70’s timeless sport-sedan outline with a few blingy details. The front end’s fresh, slim statement lighting frames a shield-shaped grille with Alfa Romeo overtones. It leads into big air intakes that cue up side strakes that give the G70 perfect stance and swagger. Muscly front fenders imply a lot about the performance the G70 delivers, while the thick haunches hint at even more. The proportions match Germany’s hallmark sport sedans, without any artificial sheen.
Inside, the sensible interior dresses up in quilted leather or dresses down in basic black. The spendy versions wear cocktail-lounge attire like knurled metallic trim around the cupholders and red-stitched quilting on their leather seats, without a hint of kitsch.
2022 Genesis G70
Performance
Swift and stiff, the Genesis G70’s best with big power and adaptive damping.
The G70 grabs points here for crisp handling and its willing powertrains, but there’s a catch: It’s too stiff in some versions.
Is the Genesis G70 4WD?
All-wheel drive can be ordered on all 2022 G70 sedans.
How fast is the Genesis G70?
Very quick, even with the base 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4. In stock rear-wheel-drive spec, the G70 2.0T rushes to 60 mph in around seven seconds, and picks up one of its performance points along the way.
All G70s get an excellent 8-speed automatic that ships power to the rear wheels or all four, with AWD. The former 6-speed manual transmission’s relegated to the scrap heap this year.
If we rated the G70 on its optional 365-hp twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6, it would gain another point. This powertrain can hurtle the G70 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, despite a touch of turbo lag. It sounds better, with a throaty exhaust at full bore—and this year it gets an available sport exhaust for more crackle to go with its available rear limited-slip differential. Drive modes twist its electronic controls from the usual eco and comfort modes through sport and Sport+, also new this year.
It’s more than capable of keeping up with the mid-range C-Class and 3-Series in acceleration, and the G70’s not far off the pace with its ride and handling. Its four-wheel independent suspension has been tuned for no-nonsense responses, even in the rear-drive 2.0T, its softest setup. There’s a trackworthy sport sedan tucked into its well-tailored suit: The G70’s crisp steering response and right-now throttle response only are betrayed by the extreme ride stiffness in the 3.3T. The solution to its very, very taut ride is the adaptive damping that comes with Prestige versions; it cures enough of the stiffness without addling its quick, firm steering, even on bigger 19-inch wheels.
2022 Genesis G70
Comfort & Quality
Genesis tailors the G70 for four adults who don’t mind a snug fit.
The G70’s a shorter cousin to the sporty Kia Stinger hatchback. The extra room would be a boon to the G70’s rear seat. With a point extra for its well-shaped front seats, the G70 merits a 6 here.
The interior’s urbane pose wins us over, with a dashboard that leans in toward the driver and their snug-fitting 12-way power-adjustable heated seat. It’s covered in synthetic leather on the base car, but leather’s standard on most trims. The front passenger gets eight-way power adjustment—and both can have cooled seats and quilted leather, for a price. In Sport drive modes the G70’s side bolsters cinch in the driver to boost the sporty sensations—and make it an even tighter fit for broad bodies.
There’s less rear-seat space, of course. A lot less. Two medium-sized passengers fit well, but head and knee room are limited. The trunk’s just 10.5 cubic feet, but those rear seats flip down to expand storage space.
The G70 makes up for lost points in its high-quality fit and finish in its more expensive versions. Some of the dazzle of bigger Genesis sedans and SUVs filters into the cabin and its tightly assembled, beautifully coordinated materials.
2022 Genesis G70
Safety
The G70 is back in the good graces of the IIHS.
How safe is the Genesis G70?
It’s a safe car according to the IIHS’ crash tests, and has earned back the Top Safety Pick+ rating that it had lost. Improved headlights bring it back into the good graces.
The NHTSA still hasn’t tested the G70.
Every version has automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. Parking sensors and a surround-view camera system are options. Standard and available safety features, as well as the TSP+, earn it a point each to an 8 here.
Outward vision in the G70 is fine, thanks to relatively slim roof pillars.
2022 Genesis G70
Features
With the G70, Genesis treats its entry-level drivers as well as its big spenders.
Genesis bundles options on the G70 into trim lines, and starts with a well-equipped base version with a great warranty and a fine touchscreen interface. We give it a 9 here, with one more point for exceptional value.
Turbo-4 cars come in Standard and Prestige versions, while the V-6 can be bought as a Standard, Sport Advanced, or Sport Prestige. All can be had with all-wheel drive.
The $38,570 2.0T Standard has the features we expect in a sport sedan with a luxury badge: 12-way driver and 8-way passenger power and heated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, and a 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
Which Genesis G70 should I buy?
For $4,000 more, the $42,570 2.0T Prestige blends in 15-speaker Lexicon audio, 19-inch wheels, parking sensors, leather upholstery, navigation, and wireless smartphone charging.
How much is a fully loaded Genesis G70?
The $53,455 3.3T G70 Sport Prestige comes with softer leather seats, cooled front seats, heated rear seats, an adaptive suspension, a surround-view camera system, and a head-up display.
A 5-year/60,000-mile warranty on the G70 also comes with three years of free maintenance, and valet service that fetches the vehicle and returns it during that three-year window.
2022 Genesis G70
Fuel Economy
The EPA pegs the G70 as middling.
Is the Genesis G70 good on gas?
In its class, the G70 is average and offers no hybrid or electric editions. The best on the EPA scales—and worth a 4 here—is the RWD turbo-4. It’s rated at 21 mpg city, 31 highway, 24 combined. With all-wheel drive that version drops to 20/28/23 mpg.
Rear-drive V-6 G70s check in at 18/27/21 mpg; AWD drops them to 17/25/20 mpg.