What kind of car is the 2021 Genesis G70? What does it compare to?

With the 2021 G70, Genesis has a legitimate luxury sedan rival for compact cars such as the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes C-Class.

Is the 2021 Genesis G70 a good car?

Review continues below

It’s very good, bordering on great. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10—and that’s before the NHTSA has even finished scoring its crash protection. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Genesis G70?

A few of the variants have been pruned from the lineup. The G70 2.0T no longer comes in Sport trim; the 3.3T base and Elite models have been dropped, too.

All of the G70’s great looks and visual hooks carry forward into 2021. It’s a pretty car that manages to look slightly menacing—and vice versa. The long hood and low stance telegraph “sport sedan” in all the right ways, while a few well-placed bits of chrome don’t detract from its sporty résumé. Neither does the quiet and elegant interior, which amps up its luxury quotient with quilted leather and wood—but could use a few more cubic feet for the cramped rear seat and the not especially useful 10.7-cubic-foot trunk.

Not much of those foibles and downfalls matter when the G70’s start button begins to glow. Even the base 252-horsepower turbo-4 has the power to light up a grin—and the rear tires, when power’s not split among all four. Manual-transmission fans have this one last model year to order the G70 with a 6-speed stick—or relent and take the excellent 8-speed automatic. The G70 gets riot-inciting power in its turbo-6 form, but that 365 hp comes with a very stiff ride in the top Sport model. In almost all other forms the G70 does a great impression of a midrange German sport sedan—better than some of those actual German sedans do today.

Crash-test scores are good but incomplete, and the G70 has standard automatic emergency braking, along with a raft of other active safety technology.

How much does the 2021 Genesis G70 cost?

The $37,025 2.0T Standard gets just about any driver where they need to go, with its 18-inch wheels and 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. We’d choose a $45,025 G70 2.0T Prestige for its leather upholstery, navigation, cooled and heated front seats, and premium audio. Keep going and the G70 3.3T costs more than $50,000 and comes with a surround-view camera system, wireless smartphone charging, and an adaptive suspension.

Where is the 2021 Genesis G70 made?

In South Korea.