The 2020 Genesis G70 is the smallest sedan offered by the nascent luxury automaker and the sportiest. It’s distantly related to the Kia Stinger, and shares similar powertrains, but edges toward a sharper ride with a luxury sheen.

The G70 gets a 6.6 on our TCC Rating scale, boosted by good features and safety scores but comfort in the back seat, well, takes a back seat. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the G70 carries forward after its debut last year. The G70 comes in three trims, centered on its drivetrain configuration, with packages scattered among the bunch that act as trim levels. A 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 powers 2.0T versions in rear- or all-wheel-drive configurations. Rear-drive 2.0T models can be equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission that’s unique among competitors—none offer a third pedal with four doors anymore. An uprated 3.3-liter turbo-6 makes more than 350 horsepower is available and pushes power to the rear or all four wheels. Aside from 2.0T models with a manual transmission (which are only available in base spec), the G70 uses an intelligent 8-speed automatic to fire off quick shifts.

The G70 looks the part too. It’s low and wide with a long hood, and short overhangs and rear decklid that punctuates its sporty resume.

The interior is elegant and quiet—especially trimmed in leather—although cramped in the rear seats. The 10-cubic-foot trunk cashes the check the body writes and is very small among competitors.

Official crash-test data isn’t complete, but what’s in is good. The IIHS called the G70 a Top Safety Pick+ and every car is equipped with automatic emergency braking.

Base cars get synthetic leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, a 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility software, power-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, and a power-opening trunk for $36,445. We recommend the 2.0T Elite that costs $4,600 more but adds leather upholstery, premium audio, parking sensors, heated and cooled seats, navigation, and a power-adjustable steering wheel. Fully loaded versions cost more than $54,000.