The 2019 Genesis G70 luxury compact sedan pitches the nascent Hyundai brand into a turf war with cars like the 3-Series and C-Class. With the G70, Genesis isn’t just sending a message; they’re going straight to the mattresses.

The G70 raids the Kia Stinger’s closet for parts and labor to tackle new rivals such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi on their own turf.

When it goes on sale later in 2018, the 2019 G70 will rely on a 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 or 365-hp 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6 for motivation, paired with an 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters or a 6-speed manual. The latter is a surprise—Audi and Mercedes gave up their third pedal in the States like the man bun—and one of the key differences from the Stinger.

Genesis hasn’t yet announced how much the G70 will cost, but like the G80 and G90 before it, we expect it to undercut rivals by thousands.

The G70’s design follows closely the bigger G80, at least in broad strokes. What’s new? The G70’s aggressively shaped lower front bumper, nose and front fenders apply for the new sedan’s performance credentials. Gaping intakes, strakes, and lighting pinch toward a six-sided mesh grille. The G70 has the same short front overhang, like the G80, and a creased hood that bookends the winged Genesis badge. In profile, the Stinger’s long hood is echoed by the G70, while boomerang-shaped trim adds visual drama to the body of the small Genesis that reads more “upstart” than “establishment.”

The G70’s body sides below the windows play with daylight more than the G80 and blue-haired G90; above the fold it takes the G80’s lead, by our eyes. The tail end tapers toward a trunk lid turned up slightly for a sporty look.

Inside, the G70 is awash in quilted leather and horizontal lines along the dash. Genesis hasn’t yet detailed trim levels for the G70, but it’s likely that even base models will wear synthetic hides with contrast stitching in multiple shades.

The 2.0-liter turbo-4 is the only way to get rear-wheel drive or a 6-speed manual (they need to come together), and the 3.3-liter comes standard with rear-wheel drive and an 8-speed with paddle shifters. All-wheel drive is available with both engines. Launch control is standard on all models and while Genesis hasn’t specified performance figures, similar powertrains in the Kia Stinger manage a run up to 60 mph in less than six seconds with the turbo-4 and less than five seconds in the V-6.

Some versions of the G70 will get a limited-slip differential for better cornering and control, and uprated Brembos are available for shorter stops. All G70s get front struts and a rear multi-link suspension setup tuned for a canyon workout.

Compared to the Stinger, the G70 is nearly three inches shorter between the wheels and nearly half a foot more compact, bumper to bumper. Compared to the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the G70 is sized within two inches in most dimensions. (Eds: Splitting hairs or splitting heirs?)

Genesis hasn’t yet detailed what features the 2019 G70 will have when it goes on sale later this year, but a 15-speaker Lexicon audio system, nappa leather, 19-inch wheels with summer tires, and uprated brakes are all on the options list. Active safety features, 18-inch wheels, and Genesis’ concierge services are all likely standard.

The G70 is rated by the EPA at up to 25 mpg combined. Most versions manage around 21 mpg combined.