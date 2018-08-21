The 2019 Ford Transit is truth in advertising. It’s a cargo or passenger van with a straightforward look—it’s about what’s inside, not outside.

It earns a 4.0 on our overall scale, which is about average for commercial-oriented vans. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Transit is unchanged from last year aside from wider opening doors in some configurations. The van is available in cargo, passenger, chassis, or cutaway cabs. For cargo and passenger vans, two wheelbases are on offer with regular, long, or extended bodies. Low, medium, and high roof vans are available, while chassis and cutaway cabs get their own wheelbase dimensions.

No two Transit vans may look alike leaving the factory, and many will get finishing touches at an upfitter. That means what Ford offers from the factory is less important than how easily the vans can be configured.

The base engine is a stout 3.7-liter V-6 that makes 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. An optional 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 makes 310 hp and 400 lb-ft or a 3.2-liter turbodiesel makes 185 hp and 350 lb-ft. All engines are paired to a 6-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive only.

Passenger configurations can carry up to 15 people, including the driver, a true team bus. Cargo configurations can hold more than 480 cubic feet of cargo, perhaps to transport the gym too?

Base versions of the Transit are spartan affairs with vinyl seats and bare bones material. Upgraded cloth and audio are on the options list, if hauling people up and down a mountain is your aim.

No Transit is particularly fuel efficient. Most versions manage combined mileage in the mid-teens.