The 2019 Ford Transit Connect gains critical new safety features, new infotainment, and a new powertrain. Despite the gains, it’s much better suited as a utility vehicle for small businesses than it is as a family-mover, though it’s a reasonable alternative to many crossover SUVs that cost as much and offer much less in the way of interior space and seats.

We think it’s a 4.4 out of 10, but much of that low score comes from its commercial-van style, its sluggish powertrain, and the lack of safety test data. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Ford sells the 2019 Transit Connect in XL, XLT, and Titanium trims, starting at about $28,000. In any of them, its tall-box shape looks more flower-delivery van, or plumber wagon, than it does family vehicle. For those of us guilty of admiring its bare utilitarian looks, it’s maybe a perfect 10.

For most, its appeal rests more in its exceptional passenger space. Up to seven passengers fit in a Transit Connect, provided it’s a long-wheelbase model. Its bucket seats suit a wide range of body types, and in any of them, fold-flat seats open up vast cargo expanses that outpoint most compact crossovers. It’s a bit narrow but overhead space soars, and the 2019 Transit Connect can swap middle-row buckets for a three-person bench, all trimmed in leather.

That space implies the ability to haul lots of people and cargo, and the available tow package promises the ability to pull a couple of thousand pounds. The Transit Connect’s new 150-horsepower inline-4 and 8-speed automatic should have had a say before those promises were made. Acceleration is just adequate when the Connect’s not laden to the gills; fill it with suitcases and teenagers, and it will struggle to merge or pass. The Transit Connect rides fairly well, but its steering gets special mention for its direct feel and highway tracking.

Ford puts forward-collision warnings and automatic emergency braking in every 2019 Transit Connect, and makes blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors widely available—but neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has crash tested one.

Base Transit Connects lack power side mirrors and have vinyl seats, for obvious work-duty reasons. The XLT Wagon hits a sweet spot with touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cloth seats, and options for leather upholstery and a choice of middle-row seats. Spend into Titanium territory and any mainstream minivan makes for a much stronger buy, but the inexpensive Transit Connect provides an interesting alternative to bargain-basement, outdated crossovers and minivans—especially for drivers who need to blend work and play on a daily basis.