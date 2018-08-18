We all forget a thing or two, so perhaps we should forgive Ford for dropping the ball on its full-size sedan.

The 2019 Ford Taurus has been around for a while. The current model debuted 10 years ago, and even then its bones were derived from a decade-old Volvo platform. The years have not been kind to the Taurus, which is likely to disappear sometime in the 2019 model year as Ford moves toward a sedan-less lineup. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Taurus scores 4.0 out of 10. It’s big without being roomy, and powerful without feeling fleet. SE, SEL, and Limited trims are powered by a 288-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6, while the vaunted Taurus SHO nameplate withers on the vine with its firmer suspension tuning and 365-hp twin-turbo V-6. All-wheel drive is standard on the SHO and optional on the Taurus SEL and Limited.

The Taurus rides softly, channeling the floaty feel once typical for big sedans. SHOs are quick and can entertain on a curvy road, but they never forget that they weigh tons.

Inside, the Taurus pairs available up-to-date infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with 2009 duds. The contrast is striking. Despite its 203-inch length, this big sedan’s interior lacks the stretch-out space of some rivals. Taurus SE sedans look and feel fleet-ready. The Taurus Limited doesn’t channel big sedan luxury the way that some rivals do, even if it’s priced on top of them.

Though the Taurus has performed well in government and independent crash testing, it lacks automatic emergency braking—something standard on some competitors.