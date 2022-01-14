What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Ford F-Series Super Duty is a lineup of brawny, beefy trucks that do battle with the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500HD models as well as the Ram 2500.

Is the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

For those who truly need its capability, the Ford F-Series Super Duty lineup scores a solid 6.3 out of 10 on the TCC scale. We don’t rate them for safety or fuel economy, however, so keep that in mind when comparing to smaller trucks such as Ford’s own F-150. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250?

This year, a 12.0-inch touchscreen techs up Lariat and higher trim levels. Additionally, a few new exterior and interior styling packages are added to the lineup.

Available in regular-, extended-, and crew-cab configurations with beds ranging from 6-foot-4 to 8 feet, the Ford Super Duty lineup is ready for work.

Underhood, two big V-8 gas engines will handle most needs, while the optional turbodiesel can, in the right configuration, lug up to 37,000 lb. Payload capacities are enormous, too, and Ford offers a fifth-wheel trailer setup.

Automatic gearboxes with either six or 10 speeds are standard, the latter of which offers broader range but can occasionally hunt for gears.

These trucks tow with absolute confidence, though their enormous dimensions and stiff ride make them a chore to drive in day-to-day situations where a far more reasonable F-150 (or even a Ranger) would make sense for most of us. But if you regularly find yourself lugging 15,000 lb or more, keep reading.

Inside, these trucks have comfortable enough interiors that can get downright decadent in top trims. Base XL trucks are nearly hose-out-ready, while XLT and Lariat versions make the most sense for typical drivers. Those models also come with automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors, two essential features for trucks of this size.

Crash-test ratings have been average, but we do applaud Ford for making active safety tech widely available—something rivals don’t do.

How much does the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 cost?

The Super Duty starts at around $35,000 in XL trim, but you’ll need to visit your dealership’s fleet department to find one of those. More realistically, most consumers will wind up in XLT or higher trucks, which can cost upward of $50,000 with popular options and top out at nearly six figures decked out.

There’s a lot of meat in the middle, though. Grab an XLT with diesel power and towing tech and you might find a $60,000 or so price tag.

Where is the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 made?

In Louisville, Kentucky.