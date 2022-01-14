Likes
- Insane towing capacity
- Smooth engine options
- Massive interior
- Tons of towing and convenience tech
Dislikes
- Dated interior style
- Gets expensive quickly
- Guzzles fuel
- 10-speed automatic can hunt for gears
features & specs
The 2022 Ford Super Duty range offers impressive hauling capability plus a big tech upgrade in higher trims this year.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Ford F-Series Super Duty is a lineup of brawny, beefy trucks that do battle with the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500HD models as well as the Ram 2500.
Is the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 a good car/SUV?
For those who truly need its capability, the Ford F-Series Super Duty lineup scores a solid 6.3 out of 10 on the TCC scale. We don’t rate them for safety or fuel economy, however, so keep that in mind when comparing to smaller trucks such as Ford’s own F-150. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250?
This year, a 12.0-inch touchscreen techs up Lariat and higher trim levels. Additionally, a few new exterior and interior styling packages are added to the lineup.
Available in regular-, extended-, and crew-cab configurations with beds ranging from 6-foot-4 to 8 feet, the Ford Super Duty lineup is ready for work.
Underhood, two big V-8 gas engines will handle most needs, while the optional turbodiesel can, in the right configuration, lug up to 37,000 lb. Payload capacities are enormous, too, and Ford offers a fifth-wheel trailer setup.
Automatic gearboxes with either six or 10 speeds are standard, the latter of which offers broader range but can occasionally hunt for gears.
These trucks tow with absolute confidence, though their enormous dimensions and stiff ride make them a chore to drive in day-to-day situations where a far more reasonable F-150 (or even a Ranger) would make sense for most of us. But if you regularly find yourself lugging 15,000 lb or more, keep reading.
Inside, these trucks have comfortable enough interiors that can get downright decadent in top trims. Base XL trucks are nearly hose-out-ready, while XLT and Lariat versions make the most sense for typical drivers. Those models also come with automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors, two essential features for trucks of this size.
Crash-test ratings have been average, but we do applaud Ford for making active safety tech widely available—something rivals don’t do.
How much does the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 cost?
The Super Duty starts at around $35,000 in XL trim, but you’ll need to visit your dealership’s fleet department to find one of those. More realistically, most consumers will wind up in XLT or higher trucks, which can cost upward of $50,000 with popular options and top out at nearly six figures decked out.
There’s a lot of meat in the middle, though. Grab an XLT with diesel power and towing tech and you might find a $60,000 or so price tag.
Where is the 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 made?
In Louisville, Kentucky.
2022 Ford Super Duty F-250
Styling
The Ford F-Series Super Duty is a Tonka truck for the road.
Is the Ford Super Duty F-250 a good-looking car?
Beautiful, the F-Series Super Duty is not. But high-end versions tame this brute.
The F-Series Super Duty makes no effort to look sleek or sporty. Boxy lines and lots of angles give these trucks a purposeful look outside that earns them a 6 for style. They’re not as attractive inside, mostly because rivals—cough, cough Ram—do it better.
Ford outfits each version of the Super Duty with different interior and exterior trim to suits its price tag. We’re partial to the classic two-tone look available on Lariats, though we can’t blame you for liking the dressy Limited or Platinum.
The cabin features convenient enough controls, but it takes stepping up to a leather-clad model for an interior with nice materials.
2022 Ford Super Duty F-250
Performance
The Ford F-Series Super Duty hasn’t met a trailer it can’t haul.
Is the Ford Super Duty F-250 4WD?
It can be. Ford offers a two-speed transfer case with a four-wheel-drive mode meant for use only on slippery terrain.
How fast is the Ford Super Duty F-250?
Two gas engines and a single turbodiesel are available on the Ford F-Series Super Duty. The base 6.2-liter V-8 puts out 385 hp and 430 lb-ft, and it comes with either a 6-speed automatic or a 10-speed automatic, depending on configuration.
An optional 7.3-liter V-8 that puts out 430 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque can lug as much as 28,000 pounds in certain versions. It’s smooth and quiet, but likely to guzzle fuel.
While extraordinarily expensive, the $10,000-or-so 6.7-liter turbodiesel is a beefy choice with 470 hp and—are you sitting down?—1,050 lb-ft of torque. It works nicely with its 10-speed automatic to lug as much as 37,000 lb, though you’ll need a commercial driver’s license to approach that kind of load.
One kvetch: while the 10-speed fires off smooth shifts, it can occasionally hunt between gears for highway passing or on hilly terrain.
An optional hydraulic assistance for the power steering system can lighten up the tiller at low speeds for in-town use, but don’t think these trucks are anywhere near easy to drive in urban settings. They come into their own on the open road, though, with arrow-straight stability.
Ride quality is another story. These trucks ride stiffly and uncomfortably unless loaded up with a trailer or payload.
Ford offers two off-road packages, but both are mainly intended for muddy construction sites rather than exploring narrow trails.
The lineup rates a 7 out of 10 thanks to its impressive engines and massive towing capacity.
2022 Ford Super Duty F-250
Comfort & Quality
Spacious and well-equipped, these big Ford pickups nearly rival luxury cars in higher trims.
The Ford F-Series Super Duty offers stretch-out space in popular crew-cab configurations, with all-day comfort from big front seats, plenty of rear-seat room, and, of course, a huge bed.
Our 7 out of 10 rating on the TCC scale comes courtesy of all that interior space, though it takes stepping up to at least the Lariat model to find upscale materials.
Regular- and extended-cab trucks are comfortable up front, but the rear seats in extended versions are only suited to kids or for weathertight luggage storage. Crew-cab versions are much better, with more than 43 inches of rear-seat room. Higher-end versions offer rear-seat heating and USB ports, too.
Eight-foot beds are standard, though a 6-foot-4 bed is available to make these trucks slightly more maneuverable in town.
2022 Ford Super Duty F-250
Safety
The Ford Super Duty has not been fully crash tested.
How safe is the Ford Super Duty F-250?
Odds are in the Ford Super Duty pickup truck’s favor. These big bruisers have mass on their side, and they stand apart from rivals by coming standard with automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors in all but the base, work-ready XL trim level. Adaptive cruise control is available on higher-trim versions.
However, we can’t assign a score here since the NHTSA and the IIHS have not tested these trucks in most configurations.
Those that have been tested by the NHTSA have earned between four and five stars overall, albeit with a worrisome three-star rollover rating.
Even with the high-riding cabin, these trucks can be tricky to see out of.
2022 Ford Super Duty F-250
Features
From work truck to boss truck, the 2022 Ford F-Series Super Duty boasts a broad lineup.
The F-250 and its larger siblings can be outfitted in basic near-hose-out configuration all the way up to decadent Platinum and King Ranch trims. We base our 6 out of 10 score on the myriad configurations available, though XLT and higher grades are comfortable enough for day-to-day use.
Which Ford Super Duty F-250 should I buy?
Odds are you already know where you want to be in the F-Series Super Duty hierarchy. Base XL trucks are swathed in vinyl and rubber, and have crank windows.
XLTs are better-suited to comfortable hauling with cloth seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and the option to add even more features. They also come with blind-spot monitors and automatic emergency braking, two features we consider essential for a truck of this size.
Step up to the Lariat and you’ll find leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a new 12.0-inch touchscreen with a particularly crisp display as well as B&O speakers.
F-Series Platinum and King Ranch versions are outfitted about the same with heated and cooled front seats, soft leather upholstery, and the option to add a sunroof.
Depending on the trim level, options include a choice between regular, extended- and crew-cab bodies, plus an off-road package with upgraded shocks, blacked-out or chrome trim, and various trailer towing goodies such as advanced cameras and lane-departure warnings.
A well-equipped F-250 XLT crew-cab with four-wheel drive, the turbodiesel engine, and every trailer-towing trick in Ford’s playbook will set you back around $65,000.
How much is a fully loaded Ford Super Duty F-250?
An F-350 Limited with its standard sunroof, diesel engine, gooseneck provisions, and dual rear wheels is priced at $95,000.
2022 Ford Super Duty F-250
Fuel Economy
A federal loophole means the 2022 Ford Super Duty will not be tested by the EPA.
Is the Ford Super Duty F-250 good on gas?
Shaped like a brick and fitted with huge engines, the Ford F-Series Super Duty is not the kind of vehicle ideally suited to commuting.
Like other heavy-duty trucks, however, the Super Duty lineup is too large to be tested by the EPA. We wouldn’t expect more than about 20 mpg unladen even in light driving, though the available 48-gallon fuel tank can at least spread out gas station trips.