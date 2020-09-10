Buy a car
2021 Ford Super Duty F-250 Preview

Our review of the 2021 Ford Super Duty F-250 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Engine Regular Unleaded V-8, 6.2 L
EPA Class No Data
Style Name XL 2WD Reg Cab 8' Box
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 3
Passenger Doors 2
Body Style Regular Cab Pickup - Long Bed
News

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty takes top towing title
In the endless game of one-upmanship in the pickup-truck market, Ford claims to be the heavy-duty king of the hill once again with the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty. The heavy duty version of the F-Series—the best-selling vehicle in America...Read More»
Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V-8 specs revealed: 430 horsepower, 475 pound-feet of torque
For 2020, the Ford F-Series Super Duty received a host updates, and chief among them is a new 7.3-liter V-8. On Thursday, the automaker shared how much power the new engine option will provide owners. The figures are 430 horsepower and 475...Read More»
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty revealed: Gasser steps up
The updated Ford F-Series 2020 Super Duty battle the redesigned Ram Heavy Duty and Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup trucks with a newly optional 7.3-liter V-8 gasoline engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. The new 7.3-liter V-8 engine joins a...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2020
2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 Tremor
6.8
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$34,035 - $84,130
The 2020 Ford Super Duty has the towing technology and the goods to pull up to 37,000 pounds.
2019
2019 Ford Super Duty F-250
6.5
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$33,150 - $80,440
The 2019 Ford Super Duty maxes out on technology and convenience, but 32,000 pounds of pull keeps its bona fides intact.
2018
2018 Ford Super Duty
7.3
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$33,150 - $80,220
The 2018 Ford Super Duty range combines maximum capability with the latest tech and conveniences—it’s no wonder they’re called “Cowboy Cadillacs” now.
