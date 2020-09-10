Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Our review of the 2021 Ford Super Duty F-250 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2021 Ford Super Duty F-250 emailed to you
Get updates about the 2021 Ford Super Duty F-250 emailed to you
Specs
Engine Regular Unleaded V-8, 6.2 L
EPA Class No Data
Style Name XL 2WD Reg Cab 8' Box
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 3
Passenger Doors 2
Body Style Regular Cab Pickup - Long BedMore Specs »
News
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty takes top towing title
In the endless game of one-upmanship in the pickup-truck market, Ford claims to be the heavy-duty king of the hill once again with the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty. The heavy duty version of the F-Series—the best-selling vehicle in America...Read More»
Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V-8 specs revealed: 430 horsepower, 475 pound-feet of torque
For 2020, the Ford F-Series Super Duty received a host updates, and chief among them is a new 7.3-liter V-8. On Thursday, the automaker shared how much power the new engine option will provide owners. The figures are 430 horsepower and 475...Read More»
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty revealed: Gasser steps up
The updated Ford F-Series 2020 Super Duty battle the redesigned Ram Heavy Duty and Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup trucks with a newly optional 7.3-liter V-8 gasoline engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. The new 7.3-liter V-8 engine joins a...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2020
2019
InventoryMore Inventory »
- 2021 Toyota Highlander
- 2021 Toyota Venza
Similar Cars
Sign up for email updates
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Looking for other models of the Ford Super Duty F-250?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 against the competitionCompare All Cars