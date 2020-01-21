Ford’s venerable workhorse heavy-duty pickup truck gets a fresh face and new off-road package this year to compete with newer rivals from Ram and General Motors.

With the 2020 Super Duty, Ford has a lineup of three-quarter and one-ton pickups that span an impressive range from work-ready tools to tony trucks tricked with tech, leather, and plentiful space for up to six adults.

The 2020 Ford Super Duty ends up with a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, and that’s without scoring for safety or fuel economy, though those scores would likely just drag it down. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 Ford Super Duty is offered in F-250 and F-350 specifications, the latter available in single- or dual-rear wheel configuration. F-450 pickups are available for even more hauling capability if needed.

The Super Duty is available in XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims with 256 different mechanical build configurations but tens of thousands of configurations once options are considered. Walk into a Ford showroom and it’ll cost at least $35,300 to drive out in a new Super Duty—that’s where it starts, not ends.

The 2020 Ford Super Duty gets a new, optional 7.3-liter V-8 gas engine. An optional 6.7-liter turbodiesel is the towing champ among the Ford lineup and can tow up to 37,000 pounds in certain configurations. The 6.2-liter gas V-8 returns for 2020 as the payload champ and is standard on all trucks.

A 6- or 10-speed automatic transmission—the latter is new for this year—mates to drive the rear wheels or all four wheels when equipped.

The Ford Super Duty uses a fully boxed steel frame that’s lighter than previous generations, but the truckmaker has spent most of its weight savings in beefed up suspension or tech in the big truck.

Three cab configurations, two bed lengths, and multiple trim levels spread the 2020 Super Duty lineup. Regular, extended, and four-door crew cabs offer varying comfort for between two and five adults. Crew cabs are the most popular and the most spacious. A 6-foot-4 bed and 8-foot bed are available on most cabs; regular cabs only do with 8-foot beds.

The new Super Duty is available in a broad number of trims and offers interior materials that range from wash-and-ready vinyl to soft nappa leather and real wood trim accents.

Ford offers blind-spot monitors, forward collision warnings, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure warnings on the Super Duty, and for the first time this year, automatic emergency braking on XLT and higher trims.

The XL-trimmed trucks are designed for work. They feature 17-inch wheels, vinyl seats, and a radio with four speakers. XLT adds 18-inch wheels, a touchscreen for infotainment, automatic emergency braking, and chrome bumpers. At the top, Limited trucks are trimmed with leather seats, a moonroof, ash wood trim, wireless smartphone charger, a suede headliner, and a heated steering wheel.