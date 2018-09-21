Our review of the 2019 Ford Super Duty F-250 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Ford Super Duty F-250 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2019 Ford Super Duty F-250 emailed to you
Get updates about the 2019 Ford Super Duty F-250 emailed to you
Specs
Engine Regular Unleaded V-8, 6.2 L
EPA Class No Data
Style Name XL 2WD Reg Cab 8' Box
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 3
Passenger Doors 2
Body Style Regular Cab Pickup - Long BedMore Specs »
News
Lawsuit filed against Ford alleges automaker cheated on diesel-emissions test
A law firm that has carved out a reputation for aggressively pursuing automakers over diesel emissions has found a new target: Ford's heavy-duty pickups. The suit comes just days after Ford announced details for its upcoming F-150 diesel and is the...Read More»
New 2018 Ford Super Duty pickup claims top torque, power figures–for now
Truck guys love feats of strength, but splitting hairs may not rise to that occasion. Ford announced Tuesday that its new 2018 Ford Super Duty would lay claim to the best available horsepower and torque figures—for now. When equipped with an...Read More»
Ford recalls 143,000 vehicles in U.S., including F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Focus, Taurus
This morning, Ford Motor Company issued four recalls affecting more than 143,000 late-model Ford vehicles, including the Mustang, Explorer, Focus, Taurus, and F-Series pickups. RECALL #1: 2015-17 Ford F-150 Crew Cab, 2017 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2018
$33,150 - $80,220
The 2018 Ford Super Duty range combines maximum capability with the latest tech and conveniences—it’s no wonder they’re called “Cowboy Cadillacs” now.
- Handsome look
- Powerful engine choices
- Plenty of customization opportunities
- Excellent optional steering setup
- "Killer app" camera setup
2017
InventoryMore Inventory »
- 2019 Ford F-150
Similar Cars
Sign up for email updates
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Looking for other models of the Ford Super Duty F-250?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2018 Ford Super Duty F-250 against the competitionCompare All Cars