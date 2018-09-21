2019 Ford Super Duty F-250 Preview

Specs
Engine Regular Unleaded V-8, 6.2 L
EPA Class No Data
Style Name XL 2WD Reg Cab 8' Box
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 3
Passenger Doors 2
Body Style Regular Cab Pickup - Long Bed
News

Lawsuit filed against Ford alleges automaker cheated on diesel-emissions test
A law firm that has carved out a reputation for aggressively pursuing automakers over diesel emissions has found a new target: Ford's heavy-duty pickups. The suit comes just days after Ford announced details for its upcoming F-150 diesel and is the...Read More»
New 2018 Ford Super Duty pickup claims top torque, power figures–for now
Truck guys love feats of strength, but splitting hairs may not rise to that occasion. Ford announced Tuesday that its new 2018 Ford Super Duty would lay claim to the best available horsepower and torque figures—for now. When equipped with an...Read More»
Ford recalls 143,000 vehicles in U.S., including F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Focus, Taurus
This morning, Ford Motor Company issued four recalls affecting more than 143,000 late-model Ford vehicles, including the Mustang, Explorer, Focus, Taurus, and F-Series pickups. RECALL #1: 2015-17 Ford F-150 Crew Cab, 2017 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2018
2018 Ford Super Duty
7.3
Expert Rating
$33,150 - $80,220
The 2018 Ford Super Duty range combines maximum capability with the latest tech and conveniences—it’s no wonder they’re called “Cowboy Cadillacs” now.
2017
2017 Ford Super Duty
7.0
Expert Rating
$32,535 - $62,510
The 2017 Ford Super Duty is an all-new truck, the first since the Super Duty line was split off in 1999. Welcome to the 21st century, Super Duty.
2016
2016 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW 4WD Crew Cab 156" Lariat Angular Front Exterior View
Coming Soon
$32,385 - $57,240
The 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty is the last year for the heavy duty line before it switches to an aluminum body, like the F-150. It'll share more common parts with the F-150 too, so this is the last heavy-hauler's hurrah in some regards.
