The 2018 Ford Super Duty series spans a wide spectrum of big pickup trucks including swanky, near-luxury models, bare-bones work trucks, towing champs, and nearly every step in between.

It was redesigned last year to bring the big rigs in line with its best-selling Ford F-150 light-duty models. Both trucks share similar cabs, trim levels, and aluminum construction, although the 2018 Super Duty series willingly trades weight savings from the lighter-weight metal for increased chassis strength—the F-150 sacrifices its weight at the altar of fuel-economy.

The Ford Super Duty nets a heady 7.3 on our overall scale, with two important caveats. First, the Super Duty isn’t required to report fuel economy to the EPA, so we’ve withheld our rating there. Second, the Super Duty likely won’t be crash-tested by the IIHS anytime soon, so we can’t comprehensively rate the truck for safety either. Our overall score reflects the four categories we can rate for the Super Duty, and withholds from the average the two we can’t. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

One year removed from a complete redesign means Ford isn’t tinkering with the Super Duty’s formula. It’s the same truck as last year, offered in XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trims. XL and XLT trucks are the ones you’re likely to see parked at job sites, Lariat trucks will likely be parked in driveways, and King Ranch and Platinum versions of the Super Duty will be back at job sites, just in the foreman’s space.

Two engines in numerous powertrain configurations offer payload, towing, high mileage, or comfort configurations that can suit any shopper. The Reader's Digest version? The new 6.7-liter turbodiesel is the towing and long-hauling champ, the carryover 6.2-liter V-8 is king of payload and affordability. Choose wisely; a fully loaded Super Duty can cost just as much as a luxury car—they feel like one too.