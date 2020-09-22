What kind of truck is the 2021 Ford Ranger? What does it compare to?

Mid-size pickups like the 2021 Ford Ranger are Swiss Army vehicles—minus the bottle opener and toothpick. They’re right-sized for city streets but offer an open bed and quickly fill our social calendars with friends needing help to move. The Ranger competes against the Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon twins, Toyota Tacoma, Honda Ridgeline, and Nissan Frontier.

Is the 2021 Ford Ranger a good truck?

Our 5.2 TCC Rating is only slightly better than average for a new car. The Ranger’s base version skips a few convenience features, and safety scores drag it down. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Ford Ranger?

A Tremor off-road package filtered down from the Super Duty into the 2021 Ranger for even more off-road prowess, but Ford kept this year’s truck relatively untouched. Hardly a seismic shift. (See what we did there?)

The Ranger is still powered by a 2.3-liter turbo-4 that makes 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque shipped through a 10-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, although four-wheel drive is equipped on many trucks. The combination can tow up to 7,500 pounds when properly equipped, and tackle just about any terrain we’ve thrown at it.

Ford sells the Ranger in extended- and crew-cab versions with a 6-foot or 5-foot bed at the back, respectively. Crew-cab versions are more popular, and for good reasons—it’s the most comfortable for more than two and the most practical.

How much does the 2021 Ford Ranger cost?

The Ranger is available in XL, XLT, and Lariat trim levels starting at about $25,000, but don’t stay there for long. The XLT we recommend with a crew cab and four-wheel drive creeps perilously close to $40,000, and a top Lariat with everything including the Tremor package can crest $45,000.

Ford hits a low price in the XL by offering just a few creature comforts; the 4.2-inch infotainment screen is puny, the seats aren’t exceptionally comfortable, and the interior materials aren’t up to par with the class. At least automatic emergency braking is included.

Where is the Ford Ranger made?

All Ford Ranger pickups are made in Wayne, Michigan.