What kind of car is the 2022 Ford Mustang? What does it compare to?

The original pony car continues 58 years later as a sporty coupe and convertible with turbo-4 or V-8 power. It does retro styling right and offers more performance than ever. Its main rivals are the Dodge Challenger and Chevy Camaro.

Is the 2022 Ford Mustang a good car?

It’s a great sports car with some limitations for space and fuel economy. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10 in recognition of its performance chops and unmistakable styling. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new with the 2022 Ford Mustang?

Ford adds three new packages for 2022, the Stealth package, the Ice White package, and the Coastal Limited package. The Stealth package gets darkened trim and wheels, a rear wing, and clear LED taillights. The Ice White package gets the wing and clear taillights, plus Oxford White exterior paint, white seats, and white door trim. The Coastal Limited package has a branded lighted sill plate, a unique body-color grille, a rear spoiler, side scoops, and its own vinyl body stripe.

In addition, the 5.0-liter V-8 loses 10 hp to 450 this year due to changes made to meet emissions regulations.

Since 2005, the Mustang has incorporated styling cues from the 1960s classics. On the current model, they look right while masking a car that’s grown in size. The look is assertive even as a base model with a gaping grille, squinty headlights, a wide and low stance, big haunches, and a deep front air dam. The look gets more sinister as performance features are added that include aero add-ons, massive tires, and racing stripes. The interior plays off the retro look but not as effectively due to an abundance of hard plastics.

Performance is the Mustang’s stock and trade, and even the base models offer plenty of it. A 2.3-liter turbo-4 puts out 310 hp or 330 hp with a Performance package, and it delivers 0-60 mph times no worse than 6.0 seconds. The GT with its 5.0-liter V-8 cuts that time to about 4.0 seconds when teamed with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Still, the 6-speed manual is more fun. The 0-60 mph time drops to 3.3 seconds in the 760-hp GT500, the most powerful Mustang ever.

Base Mustangs with smaller wheels offer a smooth ride, but they don’t feel tied down in turns. Ford lets buyers step up the performance and stiffens the suspension with the various models and options packages. The Mustang has a roomy front row with comfortable seats, but the base seats have minimal adjustments that leave us wanting to spend up for the power-adjustable seats. Leave the rear seats to small kids and packages. The trunk is decently sized at 13.5 cubic feet in the coupe, less so in the convertible with its 11.4 cubes.

How much does the 2022 Ford Mustang cost?

The Mustang coupe comes in EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT Premium, Mach 1, and GT500 trims. The convertible doesn’t offer the Mach 1 or GT500.

The base Mustang gets few luxuries but the right standard safety features. It costs $28,400, including destination, and comes with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and automatic high beams, plus cloth upholstery, a tiny 4.2-inch audio display, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

A $47,980 GT Premium fastback with the Performance package hits our sweet spot, and the GT500 tops the lineup at $74,095.

Where is the 2022 Ford Mustang made?

In Flat Rock, Michigan.