What kind of car is the 2021 Ford Mustang? What does it compare to?

The Mustang is Ford’s touchstone coupe or convertible. With prosaic turbo-4 or earth-shaking supercharged V-8 power, it blends retro style with modern performance to fend off its long-time rivals, the Dodge Challenger and Chevy Camaro.

Is the 2021 Ford Mustang a good car?

We give it a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. Back-seat comfort, fuel economy, and a spartan base model offset its performance coups. (Read more abouthow we rate cars.)

What’s new with the 2021 Ford Mustang?

Automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high-beam headlights are now standard. The GT500 gains a carbon-fiber handling package, and the GT350 and Bullitt have been retired in favor of the new Mach 1.

The latest Mustang lifts styling cues from 1960s classics and melds them to mask a car that’s grown bulky. With its pouty grille, slim headlights, and deep front air dam, the Mustang is assertive even in base trim; it grows menacing through GT and GT500 models. Mustang performance has never been so sophisticated, or wide-ranging. The base 310-hp turbo-4 pulls 0-60 mph runs in 6.0 seconds or less; a 6-speed manual feels more authentic but is slower and less efficient than the 10-speed automatic. GTs grow rippling V-8 muscles, up to 480 hp in Mach 1 spec—or an astonishing 760 hp in the Shelby GT500, where 60 mph is only 3.3 seconds away. The Mustang rides well on smaller wheels and tires; the GT and up are legitimate sports cars, with available handling packages that crank out massive grip through stiff springs, limited-slip differentials, and semi-exotic tires.

Most Mustangs have room for two adults, but base cars have manual front seats with little range of adjustment. Other models get shapely power front seats, even very snug Recaros. The back seat’s abysmal to get in and to sit in, but trunk space isn’t too small in coupes, at 13.5 cubic feet.

How much does the 2021 Ford Mustang cost?

Every 2021 Mustang has automatic emergency braking, even the base $28,350 EcoBoost coupe. It also has cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, and a dinky 4.2-inch audio display. We’d proceed directly to the $47,610 GT Premium fastback with the performance package—or the $55,510 Mach 1 Premium and its additional power, tuning and handling refinements, and heated and cooled cloth seats.

Where is the 2021 Ford Mustang made?

In Flat Rock, Michigan.