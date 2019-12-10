The 2020 Ford Mustang balances retro styling with thoroughly modern handling and a variety of engines and models to go with its coupe and convertible body styles. It’s a performance car bargain with a throaty exhaust note, agile moves, a decent ride, and a small but effective interior. We rate it a 6.0 out of 10 with the qualifier that higher-end models would rate even better. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Ford adds two new performance variants for 2020, the 2.3 High Performance Package and the Mustang Shelby GT500. They join Ecoboost, GT, Bullitt, GT350, and GT350R models. The 2.3 High Performance Package uses the engine from the Focus RS and handling bits from the GT’s Performance Package, while the GT500 is a 760-horsepower monster with dragstrip power and road course moves. Ford also updates the GT350R with suspension and steering tweaks that trickle down from the GT500's engineering. Finally, Ford makes its FordPass Connect app standard this year. The app lets owners connect to the car via their phones, check its status, locate it, lock and unlock the doors, and even start it remotely.

The modern Mustang takes a lot of its styling cues from the original Mustangs of the 1960s. The fastback body style, for instance, comes directly from those cars. Up front, the look is similar but more modern, with slim, horizontal headlights, a pouty grille, and a wide lower front fascia. Styling changes from model to model, and the new GT500 is the most extroverted of the group as its cooling requirements result in a big maw. It also begs for heritage-style stripes. Inside, the retro look doesn’t play as well, mostly because there are too many hard plastics.

Every Mustang is a performer, with output ranging from 310 hp for its 2.3-liter turbo-4 to 760 hp for its supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 and 0-60 mph times starting below 6.0 seconds and dropping to 3.3 seconds. The turbo-4 makes its torque early so it never feels like it lacks for power, and it works well with either its 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission; the latter is the play for fuel economy. The new 2.3 High Performance Package makes a turbo-4 Mustang a worthy buy. In fact, with its light front it’s the most agile Mustang.

Traditional muscle car buyers will want a 460-hp GT, a 480-hp Bullitt, or a Shelby with V-8 power. They’re all progressively quicker, and they rock out with a bass-heavy soundtrack. These models and the performance packages they offer provide buyers with increasing levels of straight-line and on-track performance. The ride ranges from almost family-sedan soft to track-car hard, though the magnetic dampers soften the blow on even the best performers. A GT with the Performance Package and the optional magnetic dampers is a great grand tourer, while the new GT500 is a street, strip, and road course beast.

Inside, the Mustang has good room for two with comfortable and supportive front seats in most models. The base seats lack adjustments though, and the optional Recaro buckets are hard and narrow. Rear seat passengers will suffer no matter who they are, though the trunk is decently sized for a sporty car.

The Mustang’s standard equipment is the usual array of power features, Bluetooth, and alloy wheels, but its one unique item is a line lock for smokey burnouts on every model. Premium trim adds leather, heated and cooled front seats, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, satellite radio, and a 1,000-watt B&O Play audio system.

The Mustang’s array of safety equipment is also unique among sports cars. While none of the active safety goodies come standard, several are offered, and the Mustang performs well in crash tests, too.