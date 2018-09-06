Our review of the 2019 Ford Mustang is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Ford Mustang if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2019 Ford Mustang emailed to you
Get updates about the 2019 Ford Mustang emailed to you
Specs
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.3 L
EPA Class Subcompact Cars
Style Name EcoBoost Fastback
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 4
Passenger Doors 2
Body Style 2dr Car
Transmission Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: reverse lockout pull ringMore Specs »
News
Ford recalls 143,000 vehicles in U.S., including F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Focus, Taurus
This morning, Ford Motor Company issued four recalls affecting more than 143,000 late-model Ford vehicles, including the Mustang, Explorer, Focus, Taurus, and F-Series pickups. RECALL #1: 2015-17 Ford F-150 Crew Cab, 2017 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty...Read More»
2017 Ford Mustang recalled to fix door handles: nearly 5,800 vehicles affected
This morning, Ford Motor Company issued a recall of nearly 5,800 Ford Mustang vehicles from the 2017 model year. The automaker says that some of those cars may have problems with their door handles that could increase the risk of injury during...Read More»
Ford takes lid off 2018 Mustang convertible
Hot on the horseshoes of the 2018 Ford Mustang coupe's debut earlier this week, the automaker has shown off an updated Mustang convertible. Like the coupe, the droptop dispenses with the formerly-standard V-6 engine, leaving a 2.3-liter turbocharged...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2018
$25,680 - $55,940
Athletic performance, decent fuel economy, and surprising technology make the 2018 Ford Mustang even better.
- Digital instrument cluster is beautiful, functional
- More power from V-8, more torque from turbo-4
- Active exhaust and MagneRide are transformative
- Design is less Fusion Coupe
2017
InventoryMore Inventory »
- 2019 Jaguar F-Type
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL Class
Similar Cars
Sign up for email updates
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Looking for other models of the Ford Mustang?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2018 Ford Mustang against the competitionCompare All Cars