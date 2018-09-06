2019 Ford Mustang Preview

Our review of the 2019 Ford Mustang is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Ford Mustang if you're interested in purchasing one.
Get a Quick Quote
Specs
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.3 L
EPA Class Subcompact Cars
Style Name EcoBoost Fastback
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 4
Passenger Doors 2
Body Style 2dr Car
Transmission Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: reverse lockout pull ring
More Specs »
News

Ford recalls 143,000 vehicles in U.S., including F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Focus, Taurus
Ford recalls 143,000 vehicles in U.S., including F-150, Mustang, Explorer, Focus, Taurus
This morning, Ford Motor Company issued four recalls affecting more than 143,000 late-model Ford vehicles, including the Mustang, Explorer, Focus, Taurus, and F-Series pickups. RECALL #1: 2015-17 Ford F-150 Crew Cab, 2017 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty...Read More»
2017 Ford Mustang recalled to fix door handles: nearly 5,800 vehicles affected
2017 Ford Mustang recalled to fix door handles: nearly 5,800 vehicles affected
This morning, Ford Motor Company issued a recall of nearly 5,800 Ford Mustang vehicles from the 2017 model year. The automaker says that some of those cars may have problems with their door handles that could increase the risk of injury during...Read More»
Ford takes lid off 2018 Mustang convertible
Ford takes lid off 2018 Mustang convertible
Hot on the horseshoes of the 2018 Ford Mustang coupe's debut earlier this week, the automaker has shown off an updated Mustang convertible. Like the coupe, the droptop dispenses with the formerly-standard V-6 engine, leaving a 2.3-liter turbocharged...Read More»
More News »
Previous Year Models
2018
2018 Ford Mustang GT Peformance Package Level 2
7.3
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$25,680 - $55,940
Athletic performance, decent fuel economy, and surprising technology make the 2018 Ford Mustang even better.
2017
2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
7.3
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$25,185 - $54,845
From base to Shelby, the 2017 Ford Mustang reminds us why America loves its pony cars so damn much.
2016
2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
8.4
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$24,145 - $47,795
The Ford Mustang keeps its newfound finesse and pony-car attitude, blasting past its 50th year with a rorty new Shelby GT350 variant plus more ways to stand out from the crowd.
Inventory
More Inventory »
Looking for other models of the Ford Mustang?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2018 Ford Mustang against the competition
Compare All Cars