The 2018 Ford Mustang is America’s muscle car. Available with four or eight cylinders, in coupe or convertible form, and boasting a track-ready Shelby model, this two-door, rear-drive icon saunters into 2018 with some mild style updates, new transmission and suspension features, a digital display. Left on the cutting-room floor: the long-running V-6 option.

For its more potent V-8 engine, improved turbo-4, available digital instrument cluster, active exhaust, and adaptive suspension, we award the 2018 Ford Mustang a 7.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Mustang is available in four trims—EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, and GT Premium. The Mustang Convertible drops the standard GT trim. EcoBoost models rely on a new 2.3-liter, turbo-4 that generates 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The Mustang GT retains last year’s 5.0-liter V-8, which now packs 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. Both engines work with standard 6-speed manual transmissions or optional 10-speed automatics.

Review continues below

Extra power and torque are only part of the 2018 Mustang equation. Ford now offers adaptive shocks on every trim level. These advanced magnetic dampers—a fixture on the Mustang’s rival, the Chevrolet Camaro, for the past few years—allow drivers to flip between a softer suspension setting for everyday driving to a firmer tune for sharper handling.

GT models offer an available active exhaust system. With the press of a button, owners can go from a quiet setting to a more vocal driving mode. At just $895, it’s an affordable feature, and while it doesn’t enhance the Mustang GT’s performance, it transforms its character and makes its power more enjoyable.

The other big addition is a new digital dash. Available only on the two Premium trims, the 12-inch display replaces traditional gauges with a beautiful, reconfigurable screen. It’s focused almost exclusively on driving information—don’t expect a sprawling navigation interface like with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit—but the ability to adjust the gauge layout is fun. Functionally, drivers can program shift lights and pull up different bits of driving data. It’s also a better interface for the Mustang’s Track Apps, a suite of performance features. The new digital dash isn’t cheap, but as a performance tool, it’s a welcome addition that sets the Mustang apart from the Camaro and Dodge Challenger.