2018 Ford Mustang Review

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2018 Ford Mustang GT Fastback Angular Front Exterior View
Shopping for a new Ford Mustang?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2018
The Car Connection
2018
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Brandon Turkus Brandon Turkus
January 16, 2018

Athletic performance, decent fuel economy, and surprising technology make the 2018 Ford Mustang even better.

The 2018 Ford Mustang is America’s muscle car. Available with four or eight cylinders, in coupe or convertible form, and boasting a track-ready Shelby model, this two-door, rear-drive icon saunters into 2018 with some mild style updates, new transmission and suspension features, a digital display. Left on the cutting-room floor: the long-running V-6 option.

For its more potent V-8 engine, improved turbo-4, available digital instrument cluster, active exhaust, and adaptive suspension, we award the 2018 Ford Mustang a 7.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Mustang is available in four trims—EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, and GT Premium. The Mustang Convertible drops the standard GT trim. EcoBoost models rely on a new 2.3-liter, turbo-4 that generates 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The Mustang GT retains last year’s 5.0-liter V-8, which now packs 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. Both engines work with standard 6-speed manual transmissions or optional 10-speed automatics.

Review continues below

Extra power and torque are only part of the 2018 Mustang equation. Ford now offers adaptive shocks on every trim level. These advanced magnetic dampers—a fixture on the Mustang’s rival, the Chevrolet Camaro, for the past few years—allow drivers to flip between a softer suspension setting for everyday driving to a firmer tune for sharper handling.

GT models offer an available active exhaust system. With the press of a button, owners can go from a quiet setting to a more vocal driving mode. At just $895, it’s an affordable feature, and while it doesn’t enhance the Mustang GT’s performance, it transforms its character and makes its power more enjoyable.

The other big addition is a new digital dash. Available only on the two Premium trims, the 12-inch display replaces traditional gauges with a beautiful, reconfigurable screen. It’s focused almost exclusively on driving information—don’t expect a sprawling navigation interface like with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit—but the ability to adjust the gauge layout is fun. Functionally, drivers can program shift lights and pull up different bits of driving data. It’s also a better interface for the Mustang’s Track Apps, a suite of performance features. The new digital dash isn’t cheap, but as a performance tool, it’s a welcome addition that sets the Mustang apart from the Camaro and Dodge Challenger.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$25,585
MSRP based on EcoBoost Fastback
 
See Your Price
7.4
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 8
Performance 9
Comfort & Quality 4
Safety N/A
Features 9
Fuel Economy 7
Compare the 2018 Ford Mustang against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Ford Mustang?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2018 Ford Mustang Pricing Insights

  • 2017 Mustang selection favorable; 2018s coming soon
  • $3,000 rebate on 2017s; $1,500 on 2018s
  • Lease a 2018 from $299 for 36 months
  • Get 0% APR for 36 months on 2017s
See Your Price
 