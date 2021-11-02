What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E? What does it compare to?

The Ford Mustang Mach-E takes its name from the Mustang coupe and convertible, but rides on its own electric car platform and competes against electric crossovers like the Tesla Model Y, Chevy Bolt EV, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and Volkswagen ID.4.

Is the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

Yes it is. The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E has good EV range, fun dynamics, sharp styling, and generous interior space. It earns a high TCC Rating of 8.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E?

Not much after the Mach-E’s 2021 debut. The California Route 1 model now comes standard with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and it’s now available with the two-motor all-wheel-drive system. The GT Performance Edition gets a standard black roof. Premium models now offer an Ice White package that adds a lot of white paint and a white and light gray interior.

The Mustang Mach-E draws inspiration from the traditional Mustang, and that makes it look better and drive better. The Mustang design cues are obvious in the fenders, hood, nose, and taillights, and yet the Mach-E takes on the shape of a coupe-like crossover. It’s a sportier and more interesting look than so many similarly shaped crossovers.

Inside, the Mustang Mach-E has more of a Tesla feel with a vertical 15.5-inch touchscreen in the middle. A short, flat, 10.2-inch digital instrument readout in place of a hooded instrument pod also provides an EV feel.

Interior space benefits from a dedicated electric vehicle platform. Front and rear occupants have good head and leg room despite a coupe-like crossover shape, and cargo space is plentiful.

The low-set battery pack works with a well-tuned suspension to make the Mustang Mach-E fun to drive. The ride is somewhat firm, but not harsh.

Those battery packs come in two sizes, a Standard Range battery with 70 kwh of usable capacity and an Extended Range battery with 91 kwh. Electric driving range starts as low as 211 miles and ranges up to 305 miles.

Buyers have a choice of single-motor rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations. Single motor versions make 266 or 290 hp and dual-motor models make 346 hp in the standard line and 480 hp in the GT. No matter which model buyers choose, they get a quick EV; 0-60 mph times fall between a swift 6.1 seconds and a blazing 3.5 seconds.

The model lineup consists of Select, Premium, California Route 1, and GT trim levels. The Select comes with the Standard Range battery, the California Route 1 and GT get the Extended Range battery, and the Premium offers both.

How much does the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E cost?

The Mustang Mach-E starts at $43,995 for a Select model with rear-wheel drive and the Standard Range battery. It comes standard with the 10.2- and 15.5-inch screens, navigation, LED headlights with automatic high beams, wireless smartphone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A second motor to add all-wheel drive costs $2,700. Buyers have to move up to the $49,200 Premium model to get the Extended Range battery, which adds another $5,000.

At the top of the lineup, the Mustang Mach-E GT costs $61,095, and the GT Performance Edition adds another $5,000. Every Mach-E is eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

Where is the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E made?

In Cuautitlán, Mexico.