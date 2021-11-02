Likes
- Up to 305 miles of range
- Mustang cues create endearing look
- A Mustang for the future
- Good use of space g
- Smart technology
Dislikes
- Long Level 2 charging time
- Cargo space limited vertically
- Odd touchscreen mounting
Buying tip
The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E gives the electric crossover good looks and agility.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E? What does it compare to?
The Ford Mustang Mach-E takes its name from the Mustang coupe and convertible, but rides on its own electric car platform and competes against electric crossovers like the Tesla Model Y, Chevy Bolt EV, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and Volkswagen ID.4.
Is the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E a good car/SUV?
Yes it is. The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E has good EV range, fun dynamics, sharp styling, and generous interior space. It earns a high TCC Rating of 8.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E?
Not much after the Mach-E’s 2021 debut. The California Route 1 model now comes standard with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and it’s now available with the two-motor all-wheel-drive system. The GT Performance Edition gets a standard black roof. Premium models now offer an Ice White package that adds a lot of white paint and a white and light gray interior.
The Mustang Mach-E draws inspiration from the traditional Mustang, and that makes it look better and drive better. The Mustang design cues are obvious in the fenders, hood, nose, and taillights, and yet the Mach-E takes on the shape of a coupe-like crossover. It’s a sportier and more interesting look than so many similarly shaped crossovers.
Inside, the Mustang Mach-E has more of a Tesla feel with a vertical 15.5-inch touchscreen in the middle. A short, flat, 10.2-inch digital instrument readout in place of a hooded instrument pod also provides an EV feel.
Interior space benefits from a dedicated electric vehicle platform. Front and rear occupants have good head and leg room despite a coupe-like crossover shape, and cargo space is plentiful.
The low-set battery pack works with a well-tuned suspension to make the Mustang Mach-E fun to drive. The ride is somewhat firm, but not harsh.
Those battery packs come in two sizes, a Standard Range battery with 70 kwh of usable capacity and an Extended Range battery with 91 kwh. Electric driving range starts as low as 211 miles and ranges up to 305 miles.
Buyers have a choice of single-motor rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations. Single motor versions make 266 or 290 hp and dual-motor models make 346 hp in the standard line and 480 hp in the GT. No matter which model buyers choose, they get a quick EV; 0-60 mph times fall between a swift 6.1 seconds and a blazing 3.5 seconds.
The model lineup consists of Select, Premium, California Route 1, and GT trim levels. The Select comes with the Standard Range battery, the California Route 1 and GT get the Extended Range battery, and the Premium offers both.
How much does the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E cost?
The Mustang Mach-E starts at $43,995 for a Select model with rear-wheel drive and the Standard Range battery. It comes standard with the 10.2- and 15.5-inch screens, navigation, LED headlights with automatic high beams, wireless smartphone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A second motor to add all-wheel drive costs $2,700. Buyers have to move up to the $49,200 Premium model to get the Extended Range battery, which adds another $5,000.
At the top of the lineup, the Mustang Mach-E GT costs $61,095, and the GT Performance Edition adds another $5,000. Every Mach-E is eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.
Where is the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E made?
In Cuautitlán, Mexico.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Styling
The Mustang Mach-E applies cues from its namesake to a crossover coupe body style for an attractive look.
Is the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E a good-looking SUV?
The Mustang Mach-E takes just enough cues from its coupe and convertible namesake to make it stand out in a segment filled with so many homogenous designs. The profile also takes on a coupe-like shape. We rate it an 8, adding two points for its attractive exterior and another for its modern and airy interior.
The Mustang elements give the Mach-E its character. In general, they include a long hood with short front and rear overhangs. Specifically, they consist of a similar “grille” shape (it's not actually a grille on an EV), the shapely hood, flared fenders, sequential taillights, and Mustang galloping horse logos on the nose, steering wheel, door sills, and liftgate.
The roofline traces a coupe-like look, a la the BMW X6, which also adds a sporty flavor to this electric crossover. It all comes together in an attractive look that won’t remind your neighbors of every other crossover on the block.
Instead of door handles, the Mach-E senses an approaching key (or phone) and unlatches the door, which the driver then opens via a lip on the window sill.
Inside, the Mach-E takes its cues from Tesla more than the Mustang, most notably with an available panoramic glass roof and a vertically oriented 15.5-inch center touchscreen. A standard 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster is another nod to the electric age.
The long, short gauge cluster plays off the horizontal design of the dash, which also features thin, rectangular vents. Contrast stitching on the standard synthetic leather seats adds visual interest, as does a variety of interior colors.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Performance
The Mustang Mach-E is fun in its base version and supercar quick as the GT.
Every Mustang Mach-E is quick and handles well, and the GT model turns the power up to 11 while adding some track ability. All models also deliver a firm but comfortable ride. We give it an 8 here.
Is the Mach-E 4WD?
The closest tie to the Mustang is the Mustang Mach-E’s standard rear-wheel drive. A second, front-mounted motor enables all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Mustang Mach-E?
Ford offers the Mustang Mach-E with 70-kwh or 91-kwh battery packs and power ratings ranging from 266 to 480 hp. Zero to 60 mph times range between a sprightly 6.1 seconds to a supercar-like 3.5 seconds.
The Mach-E with a single, rear-mounted motor makes 266 hp in base trim and 290 hp on other single-motor models, though torque is constant at 317 lb-ft. The power in single-motor models comes on immediately, enabling jack-rabbit starts. The power begins to fade at highway speeds, but there’s still enough to make passing uneventful. The same goes for the two-motor all-wheel-drive Mach-E. Its second motor ups the output to 346 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque, which cuts the 0-60 mph time to 5.2 seconds.
The GT model has two motors that make 480 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque, and torque increases to 634 lb-ft in the GT Performance Edition. The GT pours on the initial torque and keeps it on boil longer, which cuts the 0-60 mph time to 3.9 seconds and makes passing a breeze. The Performance Edition is even quicker at 3.5 seconds to 60 mph.
All models have modes that range from Whisper to Unbridled, the latter of which makes the power easier to tap into. Another setting pipes in fake V-8 engine noise as a tie-in with the traditional Mustang.
Drivers can choose a one-pedal driving mode that recaptures more energy. No need to touch the brake pedal until the vehicle is nearly stopped in this mode, and a vehicle hold function means it won’t start again until drivers hit the throttle. A coast mode is also offered for a more familiar driving experience.
Ford outfits the Mach-E with a MacPherson strut front suspension and a multi-link independent rear suspension. The battery sits low, below the floor, to create a low center of gravity that teams with deft suspension tuning and direct steering to make the Mach-E nimble and fun to drive. Ride quality is firm but not harsh. There’s a little more Mustang DNA here than it appears.
That’s especially true in the Mach-E GT, which gets bigger brakes to go with its additional power. The GT Performance Edition is the real performer, though, thanks to sticky summer tires and adjustable magnetic dampers that react quickly to road conditions and firm up to limit body lean. It’s the choice for canyon carvers or even the occasional track day.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Comfort & Quality
The Mustang Mach-E’s sleek looks don’t sacrifice interior space.
The Mustang Mach-E’s electric car platform gives it smartly packaged interior space. It works well for four adults and their cargo, and the front seats offer plenty of comfort. That qualifies the Mach-E for an 8 here.
A standard eight-way power-adjustable driver seat has good bolstering and offers excellent head and leg room. The front passenger gets a four-way manually adjustable seat that isn’t as easy to dial in for comfort.
The design gives the Mach-E Mustang cues, but its long, sloping roofline provides good rear head room, even for taller passengers. Three across can fit when needed, but nobody back there will be happy about it.
A fixed panoramic glass roof provides an airy feeling, but it’s dark enough to keep passengers cool. Plus, it actually increases head room by 1.5 inches unlike most sunroofs that sap head room.
Cargo space behind the 60/40-split folding rear seat is a useful 29.7 cubic feet, which expands to 59.7 cubes with the rear seat folded down. Owners have an additional 4.8 cubic feet in the frunk, which also doubles as a cooler.
The Mach-E’s interior materials don’t disappoint. Most of the touch points are soft, and any hard surfaces feel sturdy.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Safety
Good crash-test results and plenty of standard and optional safety features make the Mustang Mach-E a safe choice.
How safe is the Ford Mustang Mach-E?
The Mach-E has good but incomplete crash-test scores, and it comes standard with a great set of safety features. We rate it an 8 here based on those strengths.
The IIHS crashed a 2021 Mustang Mach-E and gave it its highest rating of Top Safety Pick+, but the IIHS hasn’t wrecked a 2022 model and the NHTSA hasn’t ruined one of any model year yet.
Ford outfits every Mustang Mach-E with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and start, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, automatic rear braking, and automatic high beams.
When adaptive cruise control is in use, the speedometer display shrinks and moves to the right, and an icon of the vehicle appears in the center of the screen with the gap meter.
Ford’s Bluecruise is available as well. It lets the vehicle drive hands-free on more than 100,000 miles of mapped divided highways as long as drivers pay attention to the road. It comes with a self-parking feature, and Ford offers a surround-view camera system as well.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Features
The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E comes well stocked and offers models for different tastes.
A healthy standard feature set, plenty of models and options, good infotainment, and an overall value earn the Mustang Mach-E a 9 here.
Ford offers the Mustang Mach-E in Select, Premium, California Route 1, and GT models. The Select comes only with the Standard Range battery, the California Route 1 and GT come only with the Extended Range battery, and the Premium offers both.
Which Mustang Mach-E should I buy?
The Mach-E that offers the best value also has the least range. A $43,995 Select with rear-wheel drive has 230 miles of range and comes with a nice set of standard features.
The California Route 1 is the best bargain with the Extended Range battery. With the $2,700 second motor for all-wheel drive, it has 300 miles of range and costs $54,575. It adds such features as a fixed glass roof, a surround-view camera system, memory for the driver seat and mirrors, and a full set of safety features that we recommend.
How much is a fully loaded 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E?
The Mustang Mach-E GT costs $61,095 and the Performance Edition package adds $5,000. The GT adds front sport seats with synthetic suede inserts, ambient lighting, LED headlights, a hands-free tailgate, a B&O 10-speaker audio system, bigger brakes, and 20-inch wheels. The Performance Edition gets more torque, more heavily bolstered sport seats, magnetic dampers, and summer performance tires.
The Mach-E would earn a 10 for features if it had a better warranty. It carries a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, though the battery is covered for 8 years/100,000 miles.
Mustang Mach-E infotainment
The Mach-E’s screens are more functional than they might appear. The center touchscreen’s vertical layout is topped by an icon that chooses drive modes and vehicle preferences. Below that are three layers of controls with climate functions at the bottom and configurable areas in between that can show navigation, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto displays, or icons for commonly used functions. Multiple displays and plenty of real estate make it easy to jump between functions.
The digital gauge bar may be 10.2 inches, but it’s quite short and fills in for a normal gauge pod. It has simple speed and odometer info, and navigation arrows also appear when driving to a programmed destination.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is efficient even for an EV.
Is the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E good on gas?
Gas? We don’t need no stinkin’ gas. The Mustang Mach-E is not only efficient because it’s an EV, it’s efficient as an EV. It gets more than 3.4 miles per kwh, and with up to 305 miles of range we rate it a perfect 10 here.
While the Tesla Model Y gets about 3.6 miles per kwh, most other similarly sized crossover EVs barely top 3.0 miles per kwh.
The Mustang Mach-E starts with the Standard Range battery that provides 70 kwh of usable capacity to enable 230 miles of range in the single motor rear-wheel-drive setup and 211 miles of range with dual-motor all-wheel drive.
The Extended Range ups the usable battery capacity to 91 kwh for 300 miles of range with a single motor and 270 miles with dual motors, or 305 miles in the single-motor California Route 1 model and 300 miles in the California Route 1 dual-motor model.
The Mustang Mach-E GT has the larger battery and a range of 270 miles. Upgrade to the GT Performance Edition package and range falls to 260 miles.
A 120-volt outlet will charge the Mach-E, but it will take an unrealistic 95 hours and charge at only 3 miles of range per hour. A Level 2 240-volt outlet cuts the time to 14.1 hours for the Extended Range, charging at a rate of 21 miles per hour.
Ford sells a Level 2 Connected Charge Station that upgrades from 32 to 48 amps. It cuts the Extended Range charge time to 10.1 hours and ups the charging rate to 30 miles of range per hour.
Mach-E owners can also join the Fordpass Charging Network to gain access to more than 16,000 Electrify America public charging stations, including Level 3 DC fast chargers that can charge the battery up to 80% in 45 minutes.