What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Ford Maverick? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck becomes the smallest vehicle with a bed in Ford’s lineup. With running gear shared by the Bronco Sport and Escape, the Ford Maverick has the Hyundai Santa Cruz as a chief rival.

Is the 2022 Ford Maverick a good pickup truck?

Review continues below

The Escape and Bronco Sport have fared well in the TCC Ratings, so it’s likely. We’ll know more after a first drive later this year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ford Maverick?

It’s an entirely new model arriving late in 2021. With the Maverick, Ford hopes it can lure small-SUV buyers into yet another version of the mechanicals that power its Escape and Bronco Sport, without drawing them away from one of its bigger pickups—the Ranger and F-Series.

The Maverick plays the truck part to perfection, with a bluff front end and a grille with a high bar that keeps the compact utility vehicle from looking too low or small. The flat body sides and square-rigged corners owe plenty to those other Ford trucks, while the interior’s themed like that of the Bronco Sport, with an open and somewhat spartan style capped by rugged grades of plastic and cloth, but still graced with a big touchscreen for infotainment.

In a first for any pickup truck, the Maverick’s base powertrain sports batteries and an electric motor as well as a gas engine. The 2.5-liter inline-4 hybrid powertrain delivers 191 hp net and 155 lb-ft of torque, and Ford pegs it at 1,500 pounds of payload and a tow rating of up to 2,000 pounds. Sold only with front-wheel drive, the hybrid aims for a 40-mpg estimated EPA city rating, and 37 mpg combined.

For stronger acceleration and more towing, Ford will fit a 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 277 lb-ft of torque. It’s teamed to an 8-speed automatic and comes with front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive to offer up to 4,000 lb. Five different drive modes will give the powertrain the ability to alter its behavior from Normal to Eco, Slippery, Sport, and Tow/Haul modes. Mavericks will weigh between about 3,500 to 3,700 pounds.

With a 121.1-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 199.7 inches, the Maverick lines up below the Ranger and F-Series pickups, but still can accommodate at least four adults. The cabin’s swole with small-item storage, from a second smartphone bin in the console to water-bottle clips on all four doors, to hidden space under the flip-up rear seats. In back, the 4.5-foot-long pickup bed gets dual covered bins and up to 10 tie-downs, as well as available bed lighting, aluminum rails, and a 110-volt AC outlet. Ford says the Maverick’s adjustable tailgate can hold up to 400 pounds, which it says allows the Maverick to tote 4x8 sheets of plywood without a bed extender. It promises a mountain bike can slide behind the front seats when the front wheel’s detached; two bikes can slot into the bed with their front wheels angled.

The Maverick hasn’t been crash-tested but each one has automatic emergency braking. Active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors are available.

How much does the 2022 Ford Maverick cost?

The 2022 Maverick costs at least $21,490 including destination for an XL model with power features, LED headlights, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. XLT and Lariat trims, with an FX4 package, will be priced before the Maverick goes on sale late in 2021.

Where is the 2022 Ford Maverick made?

In Mexico.