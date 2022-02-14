What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Ford Maverick? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Ford Maverick joins Ford’s pickup family as its smallest, newest member. There’s not an ounce of feigned utility in the new Mav: it may be the only vehicle that can lure drivers out of other trucks and out of economy cars. With running gear shared by the Bronco Sport and Escape, the Ford Maverick has the Hyundai Santa Cruz as a chief rival.

Is the 2022 Ford Maverick a good pickup truck?

The Maverick—which comes in XL, XLT, and Lariat trims, with an FX4 package and a choice of hybrid or turbo-4 drivetrains—earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. That’s before safety data goes public. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ford Maverick?

It’s an entirely new model, and an exceedingly clever way for Ford to future-proof its truck family with a high-economy entry model.

The Maverick looks every bit the part of a rugged truck. Blessedly free of truck hyperbole and clichés, its barred grille and bluff front end mute its compact-car origins and play up its truck family tree. It’s slathered in public-park plastic inside, and that’s perfectly on point for a truck so inexpensive and so useful.

The Maverick starts life as a hybrid, with a 191-hp combination of 4-cylinder and motor and batteries gunning for a 40-mpg EPA city rating. It’s smooth but not too swift, and front-drive-only Maverick Hybrids have half the tow ratings (2,000 lb) of higher-spec models—but as an all-around economy-car replacement, it’s in perfect pitch. A 250-hp turbo-4 can be fitted with all-wheel drive and off-road and tow packages to max out the Mav’s adventure portfolio, but the 8-speed automatic shifts too much. With smartly tuned suspensions and hefty steering, the Maverick feels as good as any of Ford’s compact SUVs; it’s a high-water mark in Ford pickup ride and handling.

The compact Maverick can tote four adults and up to 1,500 pounds of stuff in the bed, which measures about 4.5 feet long and about 3.5 feet between the wheel wells. That’s not huge. Versatility marks every Maverick; drivers can suit up with tool boxes, bed extenders, kayak racks, even a custom tent. The trade-off between raw space, customization, and price intrigue us.

With no crash test data to report, the Maverick has standard automatic emergency braking in its safety win column, with options for adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors.

How much does the 2022 Ford Maverick cost?

It’s $21,490 for a Maverick Hybrid XL with cloth seats, 17-inch wheels, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Pick the Hybrid XLT with its Luxury option package and a $540 safety bundle to get a power driver seat, bed side rails and tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, active lane control and blind-spot monitors, all for a bargain price of $26,660.

Where is the 2022 Ford Maverick made?

In Mexico.