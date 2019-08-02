The 2020 Ford Fusion is in its final year in new-car showrooms. Despite its age and impending demise, it’s a stylish, safe and well-equipped value among mid-size sedans. We rate it 6.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Fusion lineup remains mostly unchanged save the cancellation of the near muscle-car Fusion Sport model, an all-wheel-drive, twin-turbocharged sleeper that will be missed despite its high asking price.

Many cars even a few model years old can start to look stale, but the Fusion soldiers on handsomely. It still looks good, as it has since its introduction in 2013. The interior hasn’t aged as well, but benefits from a clean design with decent material quality and comfortable front seats.

Available with three different gasoline engines and two hybrid drivetrains as well as all-wheel drive, the Fusion is one of the more versatile mid-size sedans, and one of the only members of its class to offer all-wheel drive. An anemic 2.5-liter inline-4 is standard; either the optional 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter turbo-4 are better options. The Fusion Hybrid incorporates a battery pack and electric drivetrain alongside a gas 4-cylinder, while the Energi plug-in model manages 25 miles of all-electric driving range.

Most new Fusions come standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as built-in Waze navigation that uses your smartphone’s data plan. While the seats are comfortable (and Volvo-esque to our eyes), the rear seat lags behind rivals in terms of leg and head room.

While scores are not yet available for 2020, the Fusion has received good crash ratings from both the IIHS and the NHTSA, and active safety features such as automatic emergency braking and active lane control come standard.