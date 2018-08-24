The 2019 Ford Fusion has a pretty face, even if it’s not the freshest mid-size sedan around. We named it our Best Car to Buy 2013, and in that time it has watched Michael Phelps retire twice, LeBron James go back to (and away from) Cleveland, and the Chicago Cubs win the World Series. It’s a veteran.

The Fusion has its merits—especially in thrifty hybrid configuration. We rate it 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Fusion’s styling is modestly tweaked and all models gain standard automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors. The Fusion lineup has also been pared to S, SE, SEL, Titanium, and Sport trim levels.

The Fusion Hybrid can be ordered in SE and SEL trim, while the plug-in hybrid Fusion Energi comes in Titanium trim only and now has a 25-mile electric range.

We might like the Fusion, but we’re not so sure that Ford does anymore. The automaker is phasing out sedans and hatchbacks in favor of an all crossover, SUV, and pickup lineup. The Fusion is likely the last to get the boot, but that may come as soon as after the 2020 model year.

Base Fusions use a 2.5-liter inline-4, while turbo-4s in 1.5- and 2.0-liter sizes are optional and highly recommended. The Fusion Sport’s 325-hp turbocharged V-6 makes it a hoot, but at $41,000 it’s priced against some compelling luxury cars.

Most Fusions are front-wheel drive, but higher power models send power to all four wheels.

The Fusion Hybrid averages upward of 40 mpg regardless of how it’s driven, according to the EPA. Hybrids feature a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine, paired to a two-motor system with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). A larger lithium-ion battery allows the Fusion Energi to travel around 25 miles on electricity only.

The Fusion’s interior was revamped a couple of years ago. Most Fusions now have a terrific 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as a built-in Waze app. The Fusion’s rear seat lags some rivals, especially in head room.

This year’s major safety upgrade is welcome and it bolsters the Fusion’s solid federal and independent crash test results.