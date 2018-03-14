The 2018 Ford Fusion has made a good impression on us. It was our Best Car To Buy 2013 thanks to its confident ride, good looks, plenty of tech, and sharp handling.



Now in the 2018 model year, it’s still a winner, though we’re more critical of its average rear-seat accommodations and its plainer interior trims.

Ford sells it in S, SE, Titanium, Sport, and Platinum trims, and in the balance, the Fusion merits our score of 7.3. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

From the back, from the front, seen in profile, the Ford Fusion is as good-looking as family cars get. The stance and proportions remind us of expensive German machinery, the revamped front end of Ford’s past fling with Aston Martin. Inside, the Fusion could put more of that inspiration to good use, but the versatile Fusion can game out scenarios for cloth-seat drivers and for those who won’t have anything less than quilted leather.

The Fusion’s performance bona fides start off on a “meh” note with a low-aspiration 4-cylinder and a 6-speed automatic, but snap to attention through a procession of turbocharged 4- and 6-cylinders. The 1.5-liter turbo-4 copes well with commuter tasks, while the 2.0-liter turbo-4 busts out some of the most reasonably priced performance moves. Step into a twin-turbo V-6 Fusion, and the power won’t overwhelm its standard all-wheel drive; the added weight won’t help its otherwise crisp steering and firmly controlled ride motions. We’re still enamored with the Fusion’s blend of ride and handling, but base cars are unathletic and top Sport editions, even with adaptive dampers, are a bit musclebound for our tastes.

Ford revamped the Fusion’s interior last year, and it’s quieter and nicer, but rear-seat space is just average and skimpy on head room in back for taller folks. Ford fitted more storage in the Fusion, amid all the bins and cubbies and ample trunk space, it’s also made the USB ports more prominent.

The Fusion earns good crash-test scores, and Ford makes the latest forward-collision warning systems available on all but the base model. Every Fusion has Bluetooth audio streaming, power features, and a rearview camera. The features list tops out with active park assist, high-grade leather trim, a moonroof, 19-inch wheels, Sony audio, navigation, and inflatable rear seatbelts. Prices tip well over $40,000; The best value remains a Fusion SE, now outfitted with the optional adaptive cruise control and forward-collision warning system.