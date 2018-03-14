The 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid and Fusion Energi are now in their sixth model year, older than any competing mid-size sedans with high-efficiency hybrid or plug-in versions. Mildly refreshed last year, the Fusion remains a good-looking sedan with a comfortable and stylish interior. The hybrid Fusion has four trim levels: the base S, the mid-level SE, the premium Titanium, and the top-of-the-line Platinum. The plug-in hybrid Fusion Energi comes in SE, Titanium, or Platinum trim levels.

We give the Fusion Hybrid and Energi an overall score of 7.5, adding points for a still-handsome design, rewarding handling, a pleasant and high-quality interior, and active-safety systems updated to stay competitive. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Newer competitors, however, simply outdo the hybrid Fords’ EPA ratings for fuel economy, electric range, or both. Those include hybrid versions of the Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima, and in particular a new 52-mpg Toyota Camry this year. Competitors for the Fusion Energi include plug-in hybrid models of the Sonata and Optima, a Honda Clarity Plug-In coming this year, and the smaller Chevrolet Volt hatchback.

The hybrid Fusion may still return higher ratings than conventional mid-size sedans, but buyers who prioritize low fuel costs or electric range over all else now can do considerably better than the Fusion hybrid pair. Prices also can add up quickly for buyers who tick the option boxes on the Fusion order form; the best value may be the base hybrid that starts at around $27,000 before discounts, which have been ample for mid-size sedans of late.

For more details on the versions of the Fusion sedan with gasoline engines, see our full review of the 2018 Ford Fusion lineup.