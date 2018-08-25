The 2019 Ford Flex is what happens to leftovers from a five-star restaurant after a night or two in the fridge. There are still some great flavors, but they’re soiled by both age and proximity to newer, fresher food a shelf up.

Ford’s Flex still drips with personality. It’s still the antidote to boring three-row crossover SUVs that it was a decade ago, when it first arrived for the 2009 model year. Two new colors and wider availability of an integrated garage door opener mark the 2019 Flex in SE, SEL, and Limited trims.

There’s a lot here to like, but also a lot that’s long overdue for replacement. We rate it at 5.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

There’s some mid-century modern simplicity to the Flex’s angularity. It’s a wagon, albeit one that puts passengers up higher than most. Its flat roof and ribbed sides give the Flex more visual punch than you’ll find in most of its jellybean rivals. Inside, the cabin is light on charm but still has some of the nicest materials found in the Ford lineup.

Front seat passengers have comfy thrones and even rows two and three don’t feel like penalty boxes. Some ergonomic quirks reveal the Flex’s dated architecture, but overall it’s shaped and mostly appointed like a Learjet on a budget.

Underhood, a 287-horsepower V-6 comes standard, but we’d put our money on the 365-hp twin-turbo V-6—Flex crossovers are often discounted, so you might as well splurge. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on the base engine and mandatory with the twin-turbo. The Flex handles with more verve than most crossovers, thanks in part to its comparatively low center of gravity.

Decent crash test scores for the Flex are offset by its paltry active safety tech portfolio. Collision warnings cost extra, but no Flex has automatic emergency braking. Many rivals now fit that gear we consider essential as standard fare.