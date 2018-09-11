The 2019 Ford Fiesta subcompact sedan and hatchback vies for buyers on a budget, but they’d better act fast. Ford will phase out the Fiesta during the 2019 model year and sell only crossovers, SUVs, and pickups in the future.

The 2019 Fiesta enters its ninth model year unchanged. We rated it 3.7 out of 10. It’s hurt by weak safety scores and a dowdy interior, although its spunky personality still entertains on a curvy road. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Fiesta comes in S, SE, Titanium, and decidedly sporty Fiesta ST trims. The first three use a 120-horsepower inline-4 paired to manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions, while the hatchback-only ST has a zesty 197-hp turbo-4 mated to a slick-shifting manual transmission. Most Fiestas leave the factory with the dual-clutch automatic, which can be balky at low speeds.

With its European-oriented suspension, the Fiesta has a firm ride and quick, responsive handling. Ample road noise and twitchy highway stability make it a wearing long-distance cruiser, however. The Fiesta ST turns things up to 11 but its turbo-4 rarely overwhelms its front wheels.

It’s a shame that the Fiesta ST’s strong powertrain and willing platform are wrapped up in a dated body. The narrow interior ensures that even slight front seat passengers will brush shoulders and the rear seat is decidedly tight, but the Fiesta hatchback has surprising utility.

The button-heavy dashboard can be cumbersome to sort through, although the Fiesta’s available 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment is a bright spot with its Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Fiesta earns the right numbers for its fuel economy, but the wrong ratings for crash safety. It lacks the latest active safety tech standard on some rivals and its crash-test ratings don’t impress.