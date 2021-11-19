What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Ford F-150? What does it compare to?

If the 2022 F-150 is unfamiliar to you, welcome to America. It’s the bestselling vehicle in the U.S., a perennial fixture in driveways and at work sites, and an unbelievably flexible vehicle that will soon join the electric-truck era with a Lightning edition. The F-150’s latter-day rivals include the Ram 1500, Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, Toyota Tundra and Nissan Titan, and now, the Rivian R1T.

Is the 2022 Ford F-150 a good truck?

It’s startlingly good in some versions, adept and useful in all editions. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ford F-150?

Not much. Last year’s additions of onboard scales, a smart hitch, and adaptive damping are met this year with wider availability of black-trim packages and bed-utility packages. The F-150 makes no attempt to hide its truck identity—and why should it? It’s capable above and beyond what its bluff front end and tall body sides imply. It blows past expectations inside, where high-spec versions wrap leather and wood around easy-to-use controls and a big touchscreen, not to mention functional wins like a console workstation and under-seat storage.

F-150s come with six different powertrain choices. We’d skip the base V-6 and pick the 2.7-liter turbo-6 for its ample power and decent economy, but the twin-turbo V-6 tempts us too strongly, especially when it’s strapped with Hybrid gear for a net of 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque. We don’t miss the still-available V-8 much—and with new adaptive damping the priciest F-150s have closed some of the ride/handling gap with the Ram 1500. The F-150’s still the tow king, with a 14,000-lb rating on the non-hybrid twin-turbo V-6.

Ford sells the F-150 with three different body styles and three bed lengths. Most people choose the four-door crew cab with its 6.5-foot bed; it’s the comfort king, with 43.6 inches of rear-seat leg room and lofty head room too. Extended cabs sacrifice some rear-seat comfort, while regular cabs give up the back seat entirely. Let the bed dictate the buying here: Ford sells everything from hitches that can measure tow weight, to a fold-out step embedded in the tailgate, not to mention all kinds of tie-downs, clamps, bed liners, even a built-in bottle opener.

How much does the 2022 Ford F-150 cost?

Prices haven’t yet been confirmed for the 2022 F-150 or for the new Lightning edition. Last year’s XL checked in at just about $31,000, while our pick, the Lariat, cost about $50,000 with a crew cab and four-wheel drive. All F-150s have automatic emergency braking and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Lariats have 18-inch wheels, a 12.0-inch touchscreen, power features, leather upholstery, and the 2.7-liter turbo V-6. It’s possible to spend $80,000 on an F-150 Hybrid, but it’ll be easier to spend more than that on the upcoming Lightning.

Where is the 2022 Ford F-150 made?

In Dearborn, Michigan, and in Kansas City, Missouri.