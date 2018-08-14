V-6 and V-8 engines, 6- and 10-speed automatics, rear- and four-wheel drive: the 2019 Ford F-150 blends all the performance it needs with exceptional towing and hauling ability. It’s a made-to-fit work truck that has a fairly smooth on-pavement ride and reasonably sharp handling.

We give it points above average for its excellent drivetrains and for its all-terrain ability, and deduct one for ride and handling that, while good for a truck, is still below par versus the universe of cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs. It’s a 7 for performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Basic F-150 power

Last year the F-150 gained a new 3.3-liter V-6 base engine. Power grew versus the former 3.5-liter, to 290 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. The new engine has direct injection for better fuel economy, but carries on with the only 6-speed automatic in the big Ford truck family. It’s fine; as a work-spec and fleet truck, the F-150 in this configuration is no penalty box. It’s relatively quiet under strong acceleration, and has good low-end torque that couples well with the 6-speed automatic. It doesn’t strain much to deliver the efficient power it needs for its lighter-duty ratings.

Most retail buyers will end up with the 2.7-liter turbocharged V-6. With 325 hp and 400 lb-ft, it’s hooked to a 10-speed automatic and essentially replaces the V-8s Ford used to equip in its mid-line trucks. An option on XLT and Lariat trims, the turbo V-6 has strong low-end torque that issues forth in linear fashion, lump-free and smooth. The tow ratings are worth the price of admission alone: so equipped, the F-150 can pull 8,500 pounds or tote 2,500 pounds in the bed.

It’s the entry point for the 10-speed automatic. Ford’s application (it developed the gearbox with GM) has smart and quick downshifts and effortless upshifts that allow it to change up to five gears at a time. It doesn’t really relax into its top two gears until it’s been cruising at higher speeds for a long time, but uses all those lower gears to deliver lower-numerical rear axle ratios for better gas (and diesel) mileage without denting tow capability.

Luxury F-150 power

If there’s no substitute for the throaty rumble of a V-8, Ford has a 5.0-liter engine for you. It’s more a pride thing, really, since the V-8’s outrated in its own family. It does thrump out 395 hp and 400 lb-ft, and couples to a 10-speed automatic to help it wring out more miles between pump visits.

Classic soundtrack set aside, the V-8’s simply outclassed by Ford’s own twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6. It throws off 375 hp and 470 lb-ft in most versions, but in the Limited and Ford F-150 Raptor, it’s tuned to 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. Its throbby exhaust turns to an angry whistle after it launches the two-tons-plus truck into the atmosphere, and can tow up to 12,000 pounds thanks to the low-end torque delivered by its smartly staged turbochargers. Fuel economy can jump wildly if it’s used on highway slogs or if it rips away from every stoplight, but the effortlessly strong power makes it all better. It’s made all the better by the fluid, instant shifts programmed into the 10-speed.

Ford F-150 diesel

Then there’s the new Power Stroke turbodiesel, available from late 2018 model year in the F-150. It’s a case of lowered expectations, since Ford’s gas engines have become more efficient. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 operates quietly, offers few visual clues as to its fuel difference, and in some cases, delivers not much in the way of economy. Rated at 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque, its low-end confidence is offset by a maximum tow rating of 11,400 pounds, lower than the gas-powered models, depending on the bed and drive configuration. It can reach as high as 30 mpg highway, but it also goes as low as 22 mpg combined–all for a roughly $4,000 premium.

F-150 ride and handling

With a body composed of aluminum panels and a heavy-duty steel frame, the Ford F-150 is lighter in weight than it could be. It still handles like the tall, heavy, utilitarian vehicle it’s meant to be, and that’s mostly a compliment.

All F-150s sport electric power steering and a version of a coil-and-shock front end with a Hotchkiss-type solid rear axle on leaf springs and outboard shock absorbers that are staggered to reduce axle windup. None of the fancy adaptive shocks of the Expedition, or the air-spring setup of the Ram 1500. The suspension makes for an even-keeled setup at low to moderate speeds, where the F-150 can cruise with the ride isolation and smooth motions of a mid-size sedan.

Amp up the speed or throw in some bumps, and an unladen F-150 can pitches and bounds and rolls exactly as you’d expect a big truck to behave. Ford’s tuned the electric steering to anticipate, and it can steer to counter crosswinds when a trailer is towed, but the suspension tune isn’t as composed as some rivals: likely, it’s not as easy to damp the lighter-weight body as Ford may have hoped.

Of course, none of that holds a candle to the performance wild child of the F-150 lineup, the Ford Raptor. If you’re interested in Baja running and border patrolling, read MotorAuthority’s first drive review of the Raptor.

