Trucks don’t want to be luxury vehicles or family wagons, but now they have to be. The 2018 Ford F-150 is proof.

Although the F-150 rides on a fully boxed ladder frame with a quartet of muscular engines designed to tow, haul, or drag nearly everything under the sun, the full-size Ford can be outfitted with a menu of luxury features that wouldn’t be out of place on a limousine.

Consider the following: A 2018 Ford F-150 Limited includes active lane control, leather upholstery everywhere, a sound system designed with Bang & Olufsen, 22-inch wheels, and more cameras than a courthouse.

Review continues below

The 2018 Ford F-150 comes in seven trims with available five engines, two transmissions, three bed lengths, three cab configurations, and two drive options. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 will arrive for the first time in the Ford F-150 and will go on sale in summer 2018.

The F-150 earns a 7.2 on our overall scale thanks to its good looks and versatility. We’d be hard-pressed to find value in top trims of the truck—it’s just the state of the market right now—and official crash data and fuel economy info haven't been released. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

No two F-150s leaving the factory need to be alike, so we encourage shoppers to consider our subsections before trying to decide what F-150 might fit their needs.

For 2018, Ford redesigned the front and rear of the F-150 to more closely align with their Super Duty range, which is now more related to the light-duty truck.

The 2018 F-150’s grilles are more macho and the tailgates are more expressive, if that’s your thing. This year, all F-150s adopt a standard start/stop feature that decreases fuel consumption while idling and more trims take on a 10-speed automatic to improve fuel economy, if that’s your thing instead.

Ford’s truck casts a wide net: the 2018 Ford F-150 XL is a fleet-special, basic work truck with a spartan interior; the Ford F-150 Raptor is a desert sports car; the 2018 Ford F-150 Platinum rivals many luxury vehicles.

One note: Ford hasn't yet announced changes to the 2018 F-150 Raptor. It's not clear if the automaker's baja racer truck will adopt the same changes for 2018 as the rest of the lineup.

The uses for the F-150 are as unique as the drivers, but they now span broader missions than the truck’s original purpose when it was first introduced 70 years ago.