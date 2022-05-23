What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning? What does it compare to?

The F-150 Lightning is a battery electric version of Ford’s bestselling pickup truck. Shoppers might consider it over hybrid versions of the F-150, but it’s the only electric work truck on the market for now. An electric Silverado arrives in 2024, and the smaller Rivian R1T is more of an adventure lifestyle pickup, same as the massive six-figure GMC Hummer EV.

Is the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning a good truck?

Review continues below

We’d go so far as to call it the best F-150 built yet, with the caveats about range, charging, and availability that come with new electric vehicles. Its performance, standard features, innovative packaging, and trucking capabilities earn it a high TCC Rating of 8.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning?

The truck is new but the design is familiar. The standard crew cab and 5-foot-6 bed carry over from the F-150 so owners can transfer accessories between gas and electric trucks, or just to feel familiar despite the electric propulsion system that sits below it.

The biggest difference between the Lightning and F-150 is how it drives. The Lightning comes with two permanent magnetic motors, one on each axle for four-wheel drive. Nestled in the wider, reinforced F-150 frame are one of two battery pack choices, a 98-kwh standard-range battery pack with a range of 230 miles or a 131-kwh extended-range battery pack good for 320 miles (standard on top Platinum trims with a range of 300 miles). It scoots to 60 mph in less than five seconds, and its independent rear suspension keeps the truck steady and calm, even with an unladen bed.

The standard crew cab fits five passengers, but four adults would prefer no fifth. Ample leg room and head room exceeds that of even full-size SUVs, which is why the Lightning could continue the trend of pickup trucks doing double time as family cars. The storage solutions are even better, with fold-out work surfaces, deep consoles, and an innovative front trunk, or frunk, that can store more than 14 cubic feet and handle up to 400 lb. It doubles as a cooler and a power source, as well as a secure covered cargo hold.

Top grades deck the interior in wood and leather, but the base Pro model feels right covered in vinyl seats and durable molded plastics.

Safety agencies haven’t weighed in on the crash resilience of the weighty Lightning, but Ford equips it with standard automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and other driver-assist features designed to mitigate the likelihood and impact of a crash.

How much does the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning cost?

Offered in Pro, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum trims, the F-150 Lightning starts at $41,660, including a $1,695 destination fee. But non-fleet customers can only get the Pro with the smaller pack. It comes well equipped with a 12.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility and a large digital instrument cluster, but range rules here. To power up with the 131-kwh extended-range battery pack and get 320 miles, it will cost at least $72,474 for the Lightning XLT. That’s $19,500 more than the standard range XLT, and effectively a $30,000 upcharge to get the big pack. The Platinum only comes with the big battery (300-mile range) and the biggest price at $90,874.

We’re split between recommending the Pro and the XLT big pack, or holding off and hoping the Pro gets the big pack when 2023 orders open this summer.

Where is the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning made?

At the Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan.