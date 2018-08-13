The 2019 Ford Explorer tackles family life well. The popular Explorer makes its way onto just about every three-row crossover SUV shopping list, and with good reason. It’s roomy, rides well, and offers some standout features.

Yet the 2019 Explorer’s basic design is showing its age, now nearly a decade into its life cycle. A new model is on the horizon.

We rate the Explorer at 4.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the Explorer lineup gains a few new trim packages, active safety tech is more widely available, and a power tailgate is newly standard on the popular XLT trim level. The Explorer is available in base, XLT, Limited, Sport, and Platinum trim levels.

Most Explorers leave the automaker’s Kentucky assembly plant with a 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 290 horsepower underhood. A turbo-4 that provides more thrills is an option on most trims, while a twin-turbo V-6 rated at 365 hp turns the Explorer Sport and Platinum trims into entertaining crossover SUVs.

Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on most trims, but don’t look to explore too far. The Explorer is more of a tall minivan than a real off-roader. That theme should be clear the first time you see one. This low-riding crossover SUV is devoid of the fender-flared, two-toned look it once wore.

It’s inside where the Explorer shows its age. Shorter drivers may find outward vision a chore given the high beltline and beefy roof pillars. Row two’s seats aren’t very comfortable, and the third row is best for kids. Cargo space is decent, especially with the third row stowed away.

Our main concern with the Explorer is its lackluster safety record, something that’s hard to overlook in a vehicle meant for family hauling. The IIHS found eyebrow-raising results in some crash tests and many rivals now include automatic emergency braking as standard equipment.