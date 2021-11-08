Likes
- Comfortable interior
- Twin-turbo V-6 tuned three ways
- Large and larger touchscreens
- Standard active safety features
- Luxury-like options
Dislikes
- Awaits F-150’s hybrid powertrain
- So many options and packages
- Top trims blur Lincoln line
- Larger screen appears tacked on
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Ford Expedition SUV expands trim levels and tech offerings to add swagger to this family hauler.
What kind of SUV is the 2022 Ford Expedition? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Ford Expedition SUV carries up to eight people in a comfier cabin than the Ford F-150, with which it shares a platform. The full-size SUV competes against other boxy three-row haulers such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Jeep Wagoneer.
Is the 2022 Ford Expedition a good SUV?
Abundant space, great standard features, extensive options, and potent powertrains enable the 2022 Expedition to earn a high TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Ford Expedition?
The Ford brand’s more accessible full-size SUV comes with new versions aimed at off-roading and performance, an upgraded suspension, larger touchscreens, and a limited hands-free driver-assist system for its mid-cycle refresh. The front and rear get a modest makeover as well.
Standard LED headlights highlight the changes to the broad face of the big SUV, and the top Platinum trim features an updated grille with twin bars that bridge those new headlights. The exterior tweaks have been overshadowed by the introduction of two new variants, the Timberline off-road model and the Stealth Edition performance package.
Those models ratchet up the tuning of the Expedition’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 to 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. The standard model makes 375 hp or 400 lb-ft, while Ford tunes top trims to 400 hp and 480 lb-ft; the engine pairs to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, although four-wheel drive is a popular pick. Despite endemic body roll, the Expedition handles and feels a lot lighter than it is. When properly equipped, the Expedition can tow up to 9,300 pounds.
Available across the lineup, the longer-wheelbase Expedition Max stretches out its tail by nearly a foot for more cargo space. Cloth upholstery wraps comfortable seats in nearly every position, and the third row’s 36.1 inches of leg room can fit two adults for livery purposes. adults won’t gripe (too much) if stuck in the wayback with up to 36.1 inches of leg room. The versatile Expedition can carry 19.3 cubic feet of gear behind the third row, or folding down both rear rows of seats in the Expedition Max results in 121.5 cubic feet of space.
Every Expedition includes automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors. New for 2022, Ford offers its BlueCruise driver-assist system that allows for limited hands-free driving.
How much does the 2022 Ford Expedition cost?
Pricing had not been released by publication time, but expect the 2022 Expedition to range from $55,000 in base XL trim to $90,000 for the Expedition Platinum Max. Other trims include the STX, XLT, Timberline, Limited, and King Ranch, as well as the Stealth Package new this year.
We steer toward the lower end of the spectrum to the 2022 Expedition XLT. It includes a power-folding third row, keyless start, and a 12.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
In top trims, the Expedition rivals Lincoln’s Navigator for the finish, all the way down to the massaging seats.
Where is the Ford Expedition made?
Every Ford Expedition is assembled in Louisville, Kentucky, alongside the Lincoln Navigator.
2022 Ford Expedition
Styling
The Ford Expedition trades the truckiness of its rivals for a sleeker look.
Is the Ford Expedition a good-looking car?
Ford refreshes the Expedition with standard LED headlights, and new taillight and wheel designs. The exterior wraps its broad shoulders into a skinny jacket, and the interior dresses down into simplicity with subtle accent flair if you look for it. The inside and out earn a point each to a 7 for style on our scale.
The Expedition marries the muscular proportions of the F-150 with the gym-derived toning of the suburban set: work can’t define its image like intention can. The clamp-like headlights frame a wide grille cut by two chrome bars on top Platinum models. The new Timberline model swaps out a chrome grille surround for orange, with orange stitching on the interior, and the Stealth Edition slaps on gloss-black exterior trim pieces like Darth Vader at the gala. Its 22-inch black alloy wheels distinguish a profile otherwise defined by long flat slabs.
Inside, the Expedition’s all-business dash adheres to a new boss in the form of a standard 12.0-inch touchscreen or a larger, vertically placed 15.5-inch touchscreen that reorients the horizontal dash into a T. The smaller screen rules over F-150-like dials, buttons, and knobs, while the 15.5-inch screen ingests those functions into the screen. The Expedition Platinum raids Lincoln’s closet for finer leathers and wood trim, which help the Ford stand out among even luxury competitors.
2022 Ford Expedition
Performance
A choice of twin-turbo V-6s provide prodigious power for the 2022 Ford Expedition.
Every Expedition taps twin-turbo V-6 power and a 10-speed automatic, but three different tunes make this heavy hauler hum. Ample power and a reasonably comfy ride for the truck-based Expedition earn it a 7.
Is the Ford Expedition 4WD?
Rear-wheel drive is standard on all Ford Expeditions, although four-wheel drive is a popular upgrade that only cuts max towing from 9,300 to 9,200 lb. The Expedition Max tows up to 9,000 lb in either drive configuration. All tow ratings are based on the available Heavy Duty Trailer towing package.
How fast is the Ford Expedition?
The standard twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 makes 375 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque, although Expedition Platinum models turn up the same engine to 400 hp and 480 lb-ft with 93 octane fuel. The Expedition Max with four-wheel drive weighs up to 5,800 lb, so it never feels as quick as the numbers might suggest.
New for 2022 is a third option whirring up in the Expedition family. The Timberline trim and Stealth Edition package twist the twin-turbo V-6 to 440 hp and 510 lb-ft. We haven’t tested it yet, but it should launch the Expedition from 0-60 mph in less than seven seconds.
The 10-speed swaps a ratio or three quickly, which means the big SUV can easily catch up to highway traffic, but once cruising it takes a beat to kick out of overdrive gears to overtake slower moving trucks and trailers.
The Expedition handles well for its size, and the stock independent suspension can be upgraded to adaptive dampers that quell fussy roads. The big SUV lists in turns, as expected for its size, but an available electronic limited-slip rear differential on 4WD models adds grip on- and off-road.
Timberline trim
Ford expands its off-road Timberline from the Explorer to the Expedition for 2022. Four-wheel drive, the eLSD, and a 2-speed transfer case come standard along with steel skid plates used on the Ford F-150 Raptor. The Ford Bronco lends its Trail Turn Assist function that drags the inside rear wheel to shorten the turning radius—ideal in sand and mud—but also beneficial for the long Expedition.
It sports different bumpers that increase the approach angle from 23.3 degrees to 28.5 degrees and departure angle from 21.9 degrees to 23.7 degrees. New springs and other suspension upgrades, as well as 33-inch all-terrain tires on 18-inch alloy wheels, boost ground clearance nearly an inch more than the standard Expedition to 10.6 inches.
We’ll report back once we test the Timberline and Stealth Edition variants.
2022 Ford Expedition
Comfort & Quality
Large and in charge, the Expedition is a road boss.
Even the third row of the 2022 Ford Expedition has more space than the rear seats of most compact crossovers. With seating for the American nuclear family and a set of in-laws, as well as room enough to haul all that baggage, the Expedition would score a perfect 10 here if based on top trims that rival the Lincoln Navigator’s fit and finish. Instead, the volume trims earn a 9.
The base XL Expedition comes with a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and cloth covers the ample bucket seats in front and the 40/20/40 bench seat behind it. Leather covers Limited and higher trims, and upgrades include heaters, coolers, massagers, and equally comfy captain’s chairs in the second row.
The second row’s reclining seats offer 41.5 inches of leg room, and a wide passthrough lets third-row riders into the wayback relatively easily. The second row slides forward with and without car seats in place for easier entry and fewer chiropractic visits.
The third row’s expansive 36.1 inches of leg room doesn’t account for the narrow shoulder and hip room that eventually would lead to kvetching from two adults or three kids.
But wait, there’s more...space. The cargo area behind row three holds a reasonable 19.3 cubic feet of carry-ons stacked to the roof. With the third row power-folded (on all but the base model), the space expands to 63.6 cubic feet. With just the front seats in place, the Expedition holds 104.6 cubic feet of potential home repair projects. There’s your weekend.
But wait, there’s still more. The Expedition Max adds a foot in length and a wheelbase longer by 9.1 inches for even more cargo space. The seating specs remain the same, but the cargo area expands to 34.3/79.6/121.5 cubic feet when you domino the rows.
2022 Ford Expedition
Safety
Good crash ratings and good safety tech safeguard occupants of the Expedition and those of surrounding vehicles.
How safe is the Ford Expedition?
The 2022 Expedition earned a five-star crash rating from the NHTSA and, along with its good standard and optional safety features, earns an 8 here for safety.
The IIHS hasn’t weighed in on the weighty Expedition, but we appreciate Ford equipping it with the kind of driver-assist technology that mitigates or avoids crashes with smaller, lighter vehicles. That includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors.
On the options list, or standard on Expedition Limited and higher, are parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, and adaptive cruise control. Also available is Ford’s BlueCruise driver-assist system that allows for limited hands-free driving on more than 130,000 miles of mapped highways.
2022 Ford Expedition
Features
The 2022 Ford Expedition comes well equipped, for a price.
Sold in seven trims with various options packages and special editions, the 2022 Ford Expedition follows in the footsteps of the F-150 pickup when it comes to customization. It earns a point each for its good standard equipment and extensive options list, as well as for an infotainment system that’s simple to operate on one of the largest touchscreens in the class. It’s an 8.
Ford has a basic 3-year/36,000-mile warranty plan for the 2022 Expedition.
Which Ford Expedition should I buy?
For about $57,000, the Expedition XLT steps over the XL to satisfy most of the everyday needs for a large family hauler. It comes with 18-inch wheels, a power-folding third row, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, cloth upholstery, active safety features (covered above), a wi-fi hotspot, keyless start, and a 12.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The latest infotainment software (Sync4 in Ford speak) powers the large touchscreen and provides over-the-air updates.
New for 2022, the Timberline trim gives owners more confidence going off-road, as illustrated in the Performance section. The Stealth Edition uses the same 440-hp twin-turbo V-6 for more spirited jaunts on road, and the adaptive dampers should counteract any stiffness from the large 22-inch black alloy wheels. Gloss black exterior trim pieces contribute to the stealthiness implied by the name, but the package is limited to Limited and Limited Max models.
This section will be updated when pricing on these new offerings is finalized late in 2021.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Ford Expedition?
The Expedition Platinum carries that weight a long time. It features creature comforts such as a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a rear-seat entertainment system with Amazon Fire TV, quilted leather upholstery, and wood and metal interior trim basking in the glow of a panoramic sunroof. Tech upgrades include a 15.5-inch touchscreen also used in the Ford Mustang Mach-E, a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, and Ford’s BlueCruise driver-assist system.
Last year’s model cost more than $75,000, and this year’s upgrades should bump it to more than $80,000. Supersize it with the Max extended cabin for even more space and money.
2022 Ford Expedition
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Expedition gets 19 mpg combined in rear- or four-wheel drive.
Is the Ford Expedition good on gas?
Considering that a full-size SUV such as the Ford Expedition is essentially a tiny house on wheels, then an EPA rating of 17 mpg, 23 highway, 19 combined is pretty good. Compared to all other vehicles on the road and on our scale, it’s a 3, however.
The rating remains for rear-wheel-drive versions of the standard and extended body styles, and four-wheel drive loses only 1 mpg highway. The 4WD Max extended body gets 16/21/18 mpg combined.
GM’s full-size diesel SUVs such as the Tahoe and GMC Yukon can get 21/28/24 mpg combined.
For efficiency, smaller three-row SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander can be had as a hybrid that nets 35 mpg combined.