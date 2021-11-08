What kind of SUV is the 2022 Ford Expedition? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Ford Expedition SUV carries up to eight people in a comfier cabin than the Ford F-150, with which it shares a platform. The full-size SUV competes against other boxy three-row haulers such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Jeep Wagoneer.

Is the 2022 Ford Expedition a good SUV?

Abundant space, great standard features, extensive options, and potent powertrains enable the 2022 Expedition to earn a high TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ford Expedition?

The Ford brand’s more accessible full-size SUV comes with new versions aimed at off-roading and performance, an upgraded suspension, larger touchscreens, and a limited hands-free driver-assist system for its mid-cycle refresh. The front and rear get a modest makeover as well.

Standard LED headlights highlight the changes to the broad face of the big SUV, and the top Platinum trim features an updated grille with twin bars that bridge those new headlights. The exterior tweaks have been overshadowed by the introduction of two new variants, the Timberline off-road model and the Stealth Edition performance package.

Those models ratchet up the tuning of the Expedition’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 to 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. The standard model makes 375 hp or 400 lb-ft, while Ford tunes top trims to 400 hp and 480 lb-ft; the engine pairs to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, although four-wheel drive is a popular pick. Despite endemic body roll, the Expedition handles and feels a lot lighter than it is. When properly equipped, the Expedition can tow up to 9,300 pounds.

Available across the lineup, the longer-wheelbase Expedition Max stretches out its tail by nearly a foot for more cargo space. Cloth upholstery wraps comfortable seats in nearly every position, and the third row’s 36.1 inches of leg room can fit two adults for livery purposes. adults won’t gripe (too much) if stuck in the wayback with up to 36.1 inches of leg room. The versatile Expedition can carry 19.3 cubic feet of gear behind the third row, or folding down both rear rows of seats in the Expedition Max results in 121.5 cubic feet of space.

Every Expedition includes automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors. New for 2022, Ford offers its BlueCruise driver-assist system that allows for limited hands-free driving.

How much does the 2022 Ford Expedition cost?

Pricing had not been released by publication time, but expect the 2022 Expedition to range from $55,000 in base XL trim to $90,000 for the Expedition Platinum Max. Other trims include the STX, XLT, Timberline, Limited, and King Ranch, as well as the Stealth Package new this year.

We steer toward the lower end of the spectrum to the 2022 Expedition XLT. It includes a power-folding third row, keyless start, and a 12.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In top trims, the Expedition rivals Lincoln’s Navigator for the finish, all the way down to the massaging seats.

Where is the Ford Expedition made?

Every Ford Expedition is assembled in Louisville, Kentucky, alongside the Lincoln Navigator.