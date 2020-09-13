What kind of SUV is the 2021 Ford Expedition? What does it compare to?

If carrying up to eight people isn’t enough, the 2021 Ford Expedition SUV offers more grunt, space for gear, and towing capacity than three-row crossovers. It competes against other boxy three-row haulers such as the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon, and Toyota Sequoia.

Is the 2021 Ford Expedition a good SUV?

Its 7.0 overall score is high on our TCC Rating and higher than many other new cars. The Expedition’s style and space are impressive; fuel economy, not so much. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Ford Expedition?

The longer-wheelbase Expedition Max stretches out its tail by nearly a foot compared to the Expedition for more cargo space, and it is now available in every trim level. Also new is an appearance package that spices up some of the down-ballot trims of the Expedition. Like last year, the Expedition is available in XLT, Limited, King Ranch, and Platinum models.

All are powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 that makes 375 horsepower or 400 horsepower, depending on trim level, down the driveline to a standard 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard on all trims, although four-wheel drive is a popular pick for many Expeditions. When properly equipped, the Expedition can tow up to 9,300 pounds while comfortably carrying up to eight in spacious confines. Cloth upholstery wraps comfortable seats in nearly every position, and adults won’t gripe (too much) if stuck in the wayback with up to 36.1 inches of leg room. Second-row riders get more than 40 inches of leg room, too. The Expedition Max stuffs more than 34 cubic feet of cargo with all aboard; the Expedition’s 19.3 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row is nothing to sneeze at either.

Like last year, every Expedition includes automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors. Crash tests aren’t yet complete, but what’s in so far from the feds is promising.

How much does the 2021 Ford Expedition cost?

The base Expedition XLT costs about $55,000 and climbs steadily toward an $87,000 summit in fully loaded, Expedition Platinum Max spec.

We steer toward the lower end of the spectrum where the 2021 Expedition XLT is a good value with good space. It includes 18-inch wheels, three rows of seats, cloth upholstery, a power-folding third row, power-adjustable driver’s seat, wi-fi hotspot capability, keyless start, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with smartphone software. A handful of options can dress up the Expedition XLT with synthetic leather, power-folding seats, heated and cooled front row chairs, or a pair of captain’s buckets in the middle.

In top trims, the Expedition rivals Lincoln’s Navigator for the finish—without the ostentatious exterior looks.

Where is the Ford Expedition made?

Every Ford Expedition is assembled in Louisville, Kentucky.