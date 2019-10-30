The 2020 Ford Expedition wears clean and pure styling, doles out space for people and cargo like Bed Bath & Beyond 20% off coupons, and drops a twin-turbo hammer through a transmission with as many speeds as a Schwinn.

It’s a category-killer, as the marketing folks would say. Ford sells it in XLT, Limited, Platinum and King Ranch trim, and we’d give even the base Expedition XLT a 7.0 out of 10 for its safety, utility, and style, though its gas mileage will win nothing but frequent stops at the RaceWay. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With the latest Expedition, Ford wraps aluminum panels around a big box with the grace of an Old World tailor. The Expedition looks sophisticated and subtle—it’s a truck, we need to remind you—and every bit like a product from a company that once owned the Range Rover. Tasteful details abound, and the Expedition skips excess, even inside where it caters to well-heeled SUV buyers with King Ranch natural leather or Platinum-grade perforated hides.

The Expedition teams a potent twin-turbo V-6 with at least 375 horsepower to a 10-speed automatic for hot velocity that’s damped only by its big-boy 5,400-pound curb weight. Its rifle-shot powertrain isn’t quite matched by its handling, but the Expedition doesn’t faint when pressed in corners, and adaptive dampers keep its ride smooth and fuss-free.

As many as seven people and their carry-ons can fit in the 2020 Expedition; the long-body Max edition can swallow even more luggage while it can tow up to 9,300 pounds. Ford surrounds the Expedition’s all-day comfortable seats with charging ports and cupholders; who needs a minivan, again?

Even before its crash tests are complete, the 2020 Expedition’s in the bonus column with five-star NHTSA results. Automatic emergency braking now comes standard, and even the base 2020 Expedition XLT doesn’t lack for features. It gets touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, blind-spot monitors, and power features. Ritzy Platinum SUVs have wireless internet, high-end audio, adaptive cruise control, and cooled leather front seats—and a sticker price that swells into Lincoln Navigator range.