The 2019 Ford Expedition is a category-killer. It weds excellent performance with pure and clean styling and substantial cargo and people space, whether in standard or long-wheelbase Expedition Max form.

Offered in XLT, Limited, and Platinum trim, we give the 2019 Expedition a 6.3 out of 10, with strong scores in utility and safety, and predictably, a low score in gas mileage. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Hewn from aluminum–the body panels, at least–the latest Ford Expedition joins pickup truck and SUV styling themes, to excellent effect. It’s essentially an F-150 with three rows of seats, after all, and the cohesive wagon shape looks even better than Ford’s rugged best-selling truck. It’s all straight edges and clean lines here, which gives the Expedition great outward vision and a great look. Inside, the cabin’s a knock-off of the F-150, with chunky controls for the transmission one of the few notable changes.

Review continues below

Ford’s 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 couples to a 10-speed automatic and rear- or four-wheel drive. Most Expeditions churn out 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, but the Platinum ups that to 400 hp and 480 lb-ft. The powertrain throbs and whistles with a performance-car heartbeat, but will pull up to 9,300 pounds. The Expedition’s no lightweight, but its ride and handling are commendable for a 5,400-pound truck, and it can slug it out off-road with site-specific tires and shocks.

In either standard or Max trim, the 2019 Expedition carries more than its fair share. Up to seven passengers can share up to 172 cubic feet of space; two people can ride with up to 121.5 cubic feet if they’re more into possessions than friends. In almost every position, the Expedition offers lots of all-day ride comfort, lots of charging points and cupholders, and lots of flexibility. It’s nearly as talented as a minivan.

Safety scores aren’t complete but the Expedition does well in federal crash tests. We wish its base screen wasn’t so small, or that automatic emergency braking didn’t cost at least $6,000 over the XLT’s base price.

In other regards, the Expedition outfits itself fantastically for any journey, short or long. It offers a vast list of features, from blind-spot monitors to high-end B&O audio, to an expansive panoramic roof and SlingTV service delivered via in-car wireless internet. All ate up with options, the Expedition can cost more than $84,000; that’s where we’d steer you in the direction of the fabulous, and fabulously expensive, Lincoln Navigator.