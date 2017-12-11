The 2018 Ford Expedition is one of the best SUVs on the road. Ford spent the better part of a decade ignoring the profit-making machine, the new one had better be. Ford had a tremendous amount of time to perfect the latest Expedition, and clearly didn’t waste it.

The 2018 Ford Expedition earns a 7.4 overall, thanks to a few factors. Its 9,300-pound towing capacity rivals some proper pickup trucks. A fully independent suspension and sharp steering allow it to drive much smaller than it is. Its cavernous cabin and smooth ride come with an extensive list of standard and optional equipment. You can order an Expedition from the factory that can stream live TV. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Ford sells the 2018 Expedition in XLT, Limited, and Platinum trim levels, with short- and long-wheelbase body styles, and with available four-wheel drive. Prices start at $52,890 (including a mandatory $1,195 destination charge) for a short-wheelbase, two-wheel-drive XLT and extend to $79,940 for a four-wheel-drive Expedition Max Platinum.

The new look is the most obvious change, and it’s hewn straight from aluminum. The Expedition marries the look of Ford’s crossovers and pickup trucks—it is for all intents and purposes an F-150 with three rows—into a clean, cohesive shape that looks both modern and conservatively familiar. We like the arrow-straight beltline and expansive greenhouse, which contributes to the open sensation in the cabin.

That cabin is properly cavernous. Available with either a short- and long wheelbase, which provides an extra 9.1 inches of space between the axles, the Expedition provides 172 cubic feet of passenger space. Ditch the human cargo and fold the seats down for up to 121.5 cubic feet of cargo space in the long-wheelbase Max, with 104.6 cubes in the short-wheelbase. Even with all seats occupied, the Expedition offers up to 36 cubic feet of cargo room. This is a mammoth vehicle.

But it’s also supremely functional. The seats fold flat, and the middle row slides fore and aft. It can even be flipped forward to access the third row without removing a car seat. That third row? A power-folding option is available and a large adult can sit back there without too much complaining or shoehorning. Minivans get all the credit for their people-hauling ability, but the Expedition is nearly as capable.

Moving all that metal along is yet another version of Ford’s popular 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6. It produces 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, with power getting to the ground via a standard 10-speed automatic that was jointly developed between Ford and General Motors.

The roster of available equipment is nearly as long as the Expedition itself. There’s plenty of available active safety equipment, from the mundane, like blind-spot monitors, to the advanced, including full-speed automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality. Comfort features include an expansive sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, 15 cupholders, six USB ports, and a 12-speaker B&O Play audio system. Get deep into the options catalog and you can build out an Expedition that costs nearly $84,000. That’s a fair price for a vehicle that can haul this many people so easily and so comfortably.