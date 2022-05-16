What kind of car is the 2022 Ford Escape? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Escape five-seat compact crossover SUV takes on bestsellers such as the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson, and Honda CR-V, not to mention Ford’s own Bronco Sport.

Review continues below

Is the 2022 Ford Escape a good SUV?

The Escape posts stellar safety ratings and fuel economy, on its way to a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ford Escape?

Not much; the Plug-In Hybrid that’s been delayed finally reached showrooms this year.

Otherwise, it’s a carry-over year for the suave Escape, which emerged from a redesign in the 2020 model year. If you’re looking for angles now, head over to the Bronco Sport: this crossover’s all about looking smooth in city landscapes. The body’s toned and taut, but Ford trims the Escape interior where it’s most visible: hard plastic dresses the doors and dash, and comes across more thrifty than clever.

The Escape’s quartet of powertrains misses few beats. The base 181-hp turbo-3 may struggle to pass uphill with a full load of people, but it’s reasonably quick—a rational choice. Smarter yet is the hybrid, with net output of 200 hp, better off-the-line surge, and a soaring 41-mpg EPA combined rating. And with a bigger battery, it nets 37 miles of electric range in a less charming but more sensible plug-in edition. The strongest 250-hp turbo-4 turns top Escapes into twisty-road champs, and we won’t try to dissuade you from its rorty (if clacky) power delivery. Every Escape has good road manners and a more absorbent ride than in previous versions, though the steering’s less crisp than the hot-hatch rack in the prior version.

Interior space ranks among the Escape’s wins, but its front seats have short bottom cushions and narrow side bolsters; bigger passengers won’t feel at home unless they sit in back, where fold-down seats and a sliding bench seat can boost cargo space to mid-size SUV dimensions (37.5 cubic feet). The plug-in hybrid doesn’t give up rear leg room or cargo space versus the hybrid, either.

Every Escape has automatic emergency braking and active lane control, and both the NHTSA and the IIHS give it their highest ratings.

How much does the 2022 Ford Escape cost?

Base Escape S crossovers cost roughly $26,000, but don’t have all the features we expect. Take an SE Hybrid for the best value and for super fuel economy—or pencil out the plug-in and test out all its modes.

Where is the 2022 Ford Escape made?

In Louisville, Kentucky.