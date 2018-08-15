The 2019 Ford Escape lives in a household full of bro-dozers and brute-utes, and somehow it thrives. The sleek, hatchback-ish crossover sells hundreds of thousands of copies a year, and we think we know why.

Sold in S, SE, SEL, and Titanium trim, the 2019 Escape can and wants to be driven like a hot hatch, so long as you order the frothy engine, not the frugal one.

We rate the 2019 Ford Escape at 5.7 out of 10, slightly above average despite some concerns with a crash-test score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Still taut and sleek from the outside, the Escape drops all SUV pretense with its fast roofline and lower ride height. Pert and handsome years from its introduction, the Escape’s cockpit hasn’t fared so well. The undulating shape cuts into passenger space and looks dated. Time for another run by edit.

Skip the Escape’s base inline-4 engine; it’s meant for rental fleets and people more patient than any of us. The 179-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo-4 makes for a better choice for most drivers, with better low-end power and better gas mileage. Our Escape would be the 245-hp turbo-4 with all-wheel drive. It creams competitors with rally-car realness, from its firm ride to its sharp steering.

That high-strung ride might not be a favorite of passengers nestled in the Escape’s snug cabin. Front passengers get very firm seats that provide enduring comfort over long trips. The back seats flip down to boost cargo space to more than 68 cubic feet, and the Escape can be fitted with a hands-free tailgate.

The IIHS says front-passenger small-overlap protection is poor; the Escape’s struggled with crash tests for most of the current generation. Ford also makes automatic emergency braking a pricey option.

On the credit side, Ford’s made a big touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility standard on all but the base Escape, and the crossover can be equipped with leather upholstery, navigation, a tow package, and automatic park assistance.