What kind of SUV is the 2021 Ford Edge? What does it compare to?

The Ford Edge is the automaker’s bread-and-butter five-seat crossover SUV. It takes on a range of competitors from the Jeep Grand Cherokee to the Chevy Blazer to the Honda Passport. Ford’s Edge is structurally older than almost all of them, but it’s managed to keep pace with a handsome shape, stellar safety, and reasonable comfort.

Is the 2021 Ford Edge a good SUV?

The 2021 Edge earns a reasonably high 6.7 TCC Rating overall. It’s boosted by its safety record and good features. Performance and style take a back seat to value and gear, which is fine. Adults can take a back seat, too, and that’s a bright point. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Ford Edge?

Last year, an ST-Line trim level offered sporty looks without a high-performance engine and a high price tag. This year, Ford offers a 12-inch touchscreen on some versions and updated infotainment, although we’re waiting on more details from Ford.

New paint colors are thrown into the mix, and Ford updated the Edge’s touchscreen with its latest infotainment software.

The 2021 Ford Edge is available in SE, SEL, ST-Line, Titanium, and ST trim levels.

A 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 250 horsepower is standard on all trims below the top Edge ST. Front-wheel drive is standard on all cars equipped with a turbo-4, and an 8-speed automatic handles shifting detail. All-wheel drive is optional on every trim level with a turbo-4.

The Edge ST returns with a 335-hp 2.7-liter V-6 that’s impressive in its might, even if it’s a little overpowered for the relatively pedestrian crossover. All-wheel drive is standard on the ST, mostly to help put its power to the pavement.

Inside, five adults will fit for short- to medium-length trips. The Edge offers similar stretch-out space to competitors—more than 40 inches of leg room in the second row—but the seats aren’t as comfortable as rivals in its class.

Same goes for interior materials, where the Edge starts to show its relative age compared to other two-row crossovers. The Edge’s basic design dates back more than a decade, and it shows.

Its safety scores are up-to-date, and then some more. It earned a five-star overall rating by federal testers and a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS. Automatic emergency braking and active lane control are standard on all models.

How much does the 2021 Ford Edge cost?

The Edge SE checks in with a low price tag below $33,000 with front-wheel drive, which is a relative steal. We’d step one level higher to the Edge SEL for its synthetic leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and better options for about $36,500. Top spec Edge ST versions ring in at more than $44,000 for power, grippy cloth fabric, and big 21-inch wheels. The Edge Titanium is on the bleeding edge with a 12-inch vertically oriented touchscreen if that’s what you’re looking for.

Where is the Ford Edge made?

The Ford Edge is assembled in Oakville, Ontario.