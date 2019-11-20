The 2020 Ford Edge sits in a crossover SUV sweet spot between compact and mid-size, offering comfort, power, and impressive tech for a palatable price. We give it 6.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

A recent refresh means the Edge gets only minimal changes for 2020, including standard dual-zone climate control on all models and an enhanced Titanium Elite package that includes 20-inch polished wheels and special interior and exterior leather and chrome accents.

The Edge wears a relatively fresh face on an old body, but it looks sharp and contemporary amongst many of its segment-straddling peers like the Nissan Murano. The interior hasn’t received the same refreshing, but is logically laid out and has a good assortment of tech features.

Compared to other crossovers, the Edge cuts a crisper profile in performance. Base versions tap a potent 250-horsepower turbo-4; the 335-hp twin-turbo ST can sprint to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds. Handling is sharp and responsive too, but big 21-inch wheels on some models can transmit too many shimmies and shakes into the cabin for our liking. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option on all trims save the ST, where it’s standard.

Five adults will fit comfortably, as well as plenty of cargo, but the Edge could use better seat cushions in base form. Available in SE, SEL, Titanium, and ST trims, the Edge ranges from affordable to affluent, with top-tier Titanium models featuring fine leather, chrome trim, and loads of available tech. A big touchscreen infotainment screen has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and Bluetooth is standard, so no need to shell out for extra features like navigation.

Both the federal government and NHTSA find the Edge plenty crashworthy, awarding five stars overall and a Top Safety Pick award, respectively. Every Edge comes with standard automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control. Safety options include adaptive cruise control, inflatable rear seat belts, and a wide-angle front camera that helps a lot with parking in tight spots.

Fuel economy suffers from the pair of powerful engines, ranging from 21 to 24 combined mpg.