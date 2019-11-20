Likes
- Sharp handling
- Good material quality
- Powerful engines
- ST model is actually fun
Dislikes
- Compromised ride on big-wheel models
- Poor real-world fuel economy
- Base seats flat and hard
- Aging cabin design
Buying tip
The 2020 Ford Edge crossover SUV splits differences nicely, between compact and mid-size, and value and luxury.
The 2020 Ford Edge sits in a crossover SUV sweet spot between compact and mid-size, offering comfort, power, and impressive tech for a palatable price. We give it 6.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
A recent refresh means the Edge gets only minimal changes for 2020, including standard dual-zone climate control on all models and an enhanced Titanium Elite package that includes 20-inch polished wheels and special interior and exterior leather and chrome accents.
The Edge wears a relatively fresh face on an old body, but it looks sharp and contemporary amongst many of its segment-straddling peers like the Nissan Murano. The interior hasn’t received the same refreshing, but is logically laid out and has a good assortment of tech features.
Compared to other crossovers, the Edge cuts a crisper profile in performance. Base versions tap a potent 250-horsepower turbo-4; the 335-hp twin-turbo ST can sprint to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds. Handling is sharp and responsive too, but big 21-inch wheels on some models can transmit too many shimmies and shakes into the cabin for our liking. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option on all trims save the ST, where it’s standard.
Five adults will fit comfortably, as well as plenty of cargo, but the Edge could use better seat cushions in base form. Available in SE, SEL, Titanium, and ST trims, the Edge ranges from affordable to affluent, with top-tier Titanium models featuring fine leather, chrome trim, and loads of available tech. A big touchscreen infotainment screen has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and Bluetooth is standard, so no need to shell out for extra features like navigation.
Both the federal government and NHTSA find the Edge plenty crashworthy, awarding five stars overall and a Top Safety Pick award, respectively. Every Edge comes with standard automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control. Safety options include adaptive cruise control, inflatable rear seat belts, and a wide-angle front camera that helps a lot with parking in tight spots.
Fuel economy suffers from the pair of powerful engines, ranging from 21 to 24 combined mpg.
2020 Ford Edge
Styling
The 2020 Ford Edge is svelte or sporty-looking in everything but the base trim, but the interior looks and feels old.
The 2020 Ford Edge is trying its hardest to look premium and sporty at the same time, and mostly pulls it off… at least on the outside. We think it’s a 6 for styling.
An egg-like shape makes the Edge more difficult to turn into a sporty-looking crossover, but sharp headlights, a big grille, and thin pillars help. In ST trim, with big black wheels and little red badges, the Edge looks downright mean, as a 335-hp crossover should. Titanium models dial up the chrome for a premium look, one that wouldn’t seem out of place at even the fanciest valets.
The interior is less of a hit, staying unchanged while the exterior got a visual refresh a few years back. It’s minimalist to the max, perhaps too much so, with a big plastic panel front and center that features small, round buttons. We’d appreciate a bit more flourish on what is an otherwise handsome SUV, but at least the big, bright touchscreen infotainment system is front-and-center, and not tacked-on.
Glossy trim on top-tier models gather fingerprints like a TV crime show, so we actually prefer the matte finish panels.
2020 Ford Edge
Performance
The 2020 Ford Edge makes good use of turbocharged power and sharp handling, but its ride is stiff on bigger wheels.
Giving an SUV the vaunted ST badge is a risky exercise, but the 2020 Ford Edge pulls it off. The base models aren’t half bad either. We give the 2020 Edge a 6 for performance.
With only two engines to choose from, the Edge has a simpler lineup than before, but one most buyers will find preferable anyways. Non-ST models come with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 making 250 horsepower, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive. The combination can launch the Edge to 60 mph in about eight seconds. All-wheel drive is optional on all models as well.
The standard Edge has electric power steering with precise feel and an independent suspension that delivers good body control and a well-controlled ride. It’s not so unlike the outgoing Fusion sedan, in the way it tracks neatly down the interstate and holds a tight rein on ride motions over bad pavement.
The ST (formerly Sport) gets a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 that makes an impressive 335 horsepower, albeit on 93 octane fuel. Coupled with all-wheel drive and a sportier version of the same 8-speed, Ford claims a 0-60 mph time of less than six seconds, making the Edge ST a capable highway cruiser.
It’s also a capable canyon carver, featuring sharp turn-in on all models and a responsive suspension, though we could do without the piped-in engine noise and stiff ride from the big 21-inch wheels that come on the ST.
Otherwise, the Edge is perfectly comfortable and quiet inside when driven smoothly over long distances. Towing capacity stands at 3,500 pounds too, shortening the list of things this crossover SUV can’t do.
2020 Ford Edge
Comfort & Quality
The 2020 Ford Edge is spacious and practical, but the base seats and cabin design are ready for a rework.
The 2020 Ford Edge fits a family of five but its seats need better shapes.
We give it a 7 out of 10 for comfort.
Base Edge crossovers have cloth seats that are flat and unsupportive front and back, but the higher-tier Titanium and ST models get much nicer thrones with a high seating position and easy ingress and egress.
Passengers in both rows can climb in easily through big door openings. They’re surrounded by lots of leg room and good head room, which trims down when fitted with the panoramic roof. Three adults can sit in the rear seat for cross-town trips. Small item storage abounds as well, with deep door pockets, a big center console, and available goodies like wireless smartphone charging.
With the rear seats folded flat, the Edge will hold 73.4 cubic feet of stuff, but with a full load of passengers, there’s still 39.2 cubic feet behind the rear seats, about the size of a Honda CR-V.
Our main quibbles with the Edge’s interior is just how dated it’s become. Material quality is still better than average, but the flat, basic panels, straight lines, and circular buttons look and feel older than the exterior. At around $35,000 for less expensive versions, it’s fine, but in the pricey Edge ST it’s not enough.
2020 Ford Edge
Safety
The 2020 Ford Edge offers impressive safety scores and tech for a family crossover.
The 2020 Ford Edge offers lots to celebrate in the safety department, from good crash tests to great standard active tech. We give it 9 out of 10.
Both the NHTSA and the IIHS have almost entirely positive things to say about the Edge, awarding five stars overall and “Good” ratings all around. The only setbacks are the four-star rollover rating from the government (still better than many SUVs) and “Acceptable” or “Poor” headlight ratings from the IIHS, a problem plaguing nearly every single crossover these days.
In contrast to some competitors Ford includes active safety technology on every Edge: automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control. It sells other advanced safety features separately; adaptive cruise control, inflatable rear seat belts, and a 180-degree front camera can be had on the more expensive models.
2020 Ford Edge
Features
The 2020 Ford Edge is a bargain at the bottom of the range and a blast to drive at the top.
The 2020 Ford Edge ranges from a family crossover with good value, to a pricey, sporty SUV. We give it 8 out of 10 for its wide range of standard features, its infotainment, and in less expensive models, its value.
The 2020 Edge comes in SE, SEL, Titanium, or ST editions. At the bottom of the range, the Edge SE includes a big touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility, in-car wi-fi, LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, and rain-sensing wipers. Active safety features are also standard, and though we don’t like the cloth seats much, the SE is a relative bargain at around $31,000. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on all non-ST models.
Stepping up to the Edge SEL adds rear parking sensors, power front seats, heated mirrors, and glitzier styling pieces like the metal-lined grille, bigger wheels, and faux front skid plate. Top-tier Edge Titanium models get a B&O sound system, a foot-activated automatic liftgate, a wireless device charging pad, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, and more. There’s also a new Elite package for this model which includes 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, “Brunello” red leather inserts, contrast stitching, and other chrome and body color bits on the exterior.
The most expensive edition, the Edge ST, gets the 350-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 and standard all-wheel-drive. This model also carries most of the Titanium trim’s features, but swaps chrome and leather for sporty cloth, black accents, and red badges and stitching. With a base price of more than $44,000, it’s an expensive proposition.
2020 Ford Edge
Fuel Economy
The 2020 Ford Edge is reasonably efficient at 21 to 24 mpg combined.
The 2020 Ford Edge’s weakest ratings come in fuel economy, as no model performs particularly well next to competitors, and no hybrid is available. We give it 5 out of 10 here for that.
The base, front-wheel-drive Edge manages 21 mpg city, 29 highway, 24 combined from its turbo-4 and 8-speed automatic. Adding all-wheel drive drops those numbers slightly to 21/28/23 mpg.
The Edge ST model performs worse, but despite 100 more horsepower, still earns ratings of 19/26/21 mpg. All models run on regular gasoline and range from $1,600 to $1,850 for annual average fuel cost.