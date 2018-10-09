The 2019 Ford Edge has one of the newer names in the company’s crossover-SUV lineup, but it’s been an unqualified hit since it was new in 2007. The latest second-generation Edge has carved out a niche between the bigger Explorer and the smaller Escape, one that suits drivers that regularly chauffeur adult passengers and don’t put a high priority on outright performance.

That said, the Edge has turbocharged engines in every model, and it’s deceptively quick. It’s also the first Ford crossover to earn an ST model, thanks to a round of handling upgrades applied for the new model year. It’s devoid of any trace of SUV ruggedness—and for many drivers, that’s just about right.

We give the 2019 Edge a 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

For 2019, the Ford Edge comes in SE, SEL, Titanium, and ST trims. The changes are worthwhile: A 5-hp bump on turbo-4 models is news, but the bigger story is a standard suite of safety technology applied to all Edges, including automatic emergency braking.

Only slight changes apply to the Edge’s styling. The clean, spare look stands out in Ford’s lineup, and has the generic good looks that apply to lots of mid-size crossovers. The BMW cues are strong with this one, down to the rear-end treatment. The Edge ST tosses on some red-and-black badges and blacked-out trim. Inside, the cabin’s warmed up versus the prior edition of the Edge, but it’s even less distinctive, with its medium-resolution screens, brushed-metallic trim, and big expanses of tightly grained black plastic.

Ford’s dropped the old naturally aspirated V-6 from the Edge; most versions now draw power from a 250-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4, channeled through an 8-speed automatic and either front- or all-wheel drive. Punchy enough, it’s able to tow up to 3,500 pounds or to slice through commuter traffic with reasonable gusto. The Edge ST powers up with an uprated version of the twin-turbo V-6 found in last year’s Edge Sport. It kicks out 335 hp, and Ford says it can run a 60-mph sprint in less than 6.0 seconds—all while it cranks amplified engine noise into the cabin in unwelcome dollops.

A well-controlled ride is the Edge’s best handling asset, even with the big 21-inch wheels found on the Edge ST. Shifts are smartly executed, and in all, the Edge has more interest in side roads than, say, a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The 2019 Edge has plenty of space for people and cargo, but the base seats could use more bolsters and thicker cushions. They’re flatter than those found in the ST, and with less all-day support. The Edge’s rear bench can hold three adults when it needs to, or fold down for an expanded cargo bay, but the back seat could use more head room for taller passengers.

The NHTSA has good things to say about the Edge’s crash protection, but the IIHS is more reserved. This year Ford’s made automatic emergency braking standard across the board, a welcome move. Every Edge comes with power features, Bluetooth with audio streaming, and keyless ignition; spendy Titaniums have leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof and B&O audio, while the Edge ST can be fitted with performance 21-inch tires and stronger brakes. Prices range from just over $30,000 to more than $54,000 on a fully loaded Edge ST.