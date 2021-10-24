What kind of car is the 2022 Ford Ecosport? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Ecosport takes up the bottom rung in Ford’s crossover ladder. It’s a rival for vehicles like the Hyundai Venue and Honda HR-V, but in reality it’s much less a rival once you’ve test driven those other crossovers.

Is the 2022 Ford Ecosport a good crossover?

You can do better. We give it a TCC Rating of 3.5 out of 10, one of the lowest ratings for any new vehicle on our charts. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ford Ecosport?

It’s a carry-over, and Ford plans to drop the vehicle soon. For now, its stubby exterior and its cutline-filled cabin set a low water mark for Ford vehicles—for any new car, really.

The Ecosport offers either a 123-hp turbo-3 or a 166-hp inline-4. Neither has the power to transform the drab driving experience, but the turbo-3 and front-wheel-drive combination weighs a little less and earns a little better in fuel economy. It’s at its best when used as a can opener for urban streets and city parking spots; ask more and the Ecosport disappoints, thoroughly and convincingly.

The interior pulls together lots of textures and plastic grains with budget-grade upholstery and seats that could use more support. It’s blessed with 20.9 cubic feet of cargo space and four usable seats for adults, but even those features get compromised by seat comfort, a high load floor, and a side-mounted tailgate.

Crash tests haven’t been updated in a while and weren’t kind to begin with. The Ecosport lacks automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitors cost extra on some trims.

How much does the 2022 Ford Ecosport cost?

Prices start in the low $20,000 range for a four-seat runabout with 16-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, a teensy 4.2-inch infotainment display—and without automatic emergency braking. Take the Ecosport SE for its nicer interior and its 8.0-inch touchscreen and stop there.

Where is the 2022 Ford Ecosport made?

In Chennai, India, until Ford shuts down those operations in the next year.