2022 Ford Ecosport

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2022 Ford Ecosport
2022 Ford Ecosport
2022 Ford Ecosport
2022 Ford Ecosport
2022 Ford Ecosport
2022 Ford Ecosport
2022 Ford Ecosport
2022 Ford Ecosport
2022 Ford Ecosport
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Front Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Front Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Front Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Rear Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Side Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Rear Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Side Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Rear Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Front Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Side Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Side Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Rear Exterior View
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Open Doors
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Front Seats
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Trunk
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Rear Seats
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Front Seats
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Front Seats
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Front Seats
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Open Doors
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Rear Seats
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Trunk
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Rear Seats
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Rear Seats
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Trunk
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Open Doors
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Trunk
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Open Doors
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Steering Wheel
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Dashboard
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Instrument Panel
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Steering Wheel
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Instrument Cluster
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Gear Shift
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Gear Shift
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Dashboard
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Engine
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Instrument Panel
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Engine
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Instrument Panel
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Gear Shift
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Steering Wheel
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Engine
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Instrument Cluster
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Steering Wheel
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Instrument Cluster
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Instrument Panel
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Gear Shift
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Dashboard
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Dashboard
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Engine
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Instrument Cluster
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Audio System
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Temperature Controls
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Audio System
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Audio System
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Audio System
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Grille
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Grille
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Temperature Controls
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Grille
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Temperature Controls
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Grille
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Temperature Controls
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Door Handle
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Door Controls
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Air Vents
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Mirror
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Air Vents
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Door Controls
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Mirror
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Headlight
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Door Handle
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Headlight
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Wheel Cap
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Tail Light
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Tail Light
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Mirror
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Door Controls
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Wheel Cap
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Door Handle
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Tail Light
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Tail Light
2021 Ford Ecosport SE FWD Air Vents
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Headlight
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Wheel Cap
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Door Controls
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Headlight
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Air Vents
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Wheel Cap
2021 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Mirror
2021 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Door Handle
2021 Ford Ecosport
2021 Ford Ecosport
2021 Ford Ecosport
2021 Ford Ecosport
2021 Ford Ecosport
2021 Ford Ecosport
2021 Ford Ecosport
2021 Ford Ecosport
2021 Ford Ecosport
2021 Ford Ecosport
2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport
2020 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Rear Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Front Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Side Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD Rear Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Side Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Front Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD Front Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Rear Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD Side Exterior View
2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD Rear Seats
2020 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Front Seats
2020 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Trunk
2020 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Rear Seats
2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD Front Seats
2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD Open Doors
2020 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Trunk
2020 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Open Doors
2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD Trunk
2020 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Front Seats
2020 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Open Doors
2020 Ford Ecosport SES 4WD Rear Seats
2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD Gear Shift
2020 Ford Ecosport Titanium FWD Steering Wheel
2020 Ford Ecosport SE 4WD Dashboard
2021
The Car Connection
2021
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
October 24, 2021

Buying tip

The all-wheel-drive Ecosport SE may suit some drivers, but can we show you something in a Maverick pickup?

features & specs

S 4WD
SE 4WD
SES 4WD
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
MSRP
$21,990
MSRP
$25,460
MSRP
$28,155
See Full 2022 Ford Ecosport Specs »

The 2022 Ford Ecosport doesn’t offer much “sport,” and even the “Eco” part’s a stretch.

What kind of car is the 2022 Ford Ecosport? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Ecosport takes up the bottom rung in Ford’s crossover ladder. It’s a rival for vehicles like the Hyundai Venue and Honda HR-V, but in reality it’s much less a rival once you’ve test driven those other crossovers.

Is the 2022 Ford Ecosport a good crossover?

Review continues below

You can do better. We give it a TCC Rating of 3.5 out of 10, one of the lowest ratings for any new vehicle on our charts. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ford Ecosport?

It’s a carry-over, and Ford plans to drop the vehicle soon. For now, its stubby exterior and its cutline-filled cabin set a low water mark for Ford vehicles—for any new car, really. 

The Ecosport offers either a 123-hp turbo-3 or a 166-hp inline-4. Neither has the power to transform the drab driving experience, but the turbo-3 and front-wheel-drive combination weighs a little less and earns a little better in fuel economy. It’s at its best when used as a can opener for urban streets and city parking spots; ask more and the Ecosport disappoints, thoroughly and convincingly.

The interior pulls together lots of textures and plastic grains with budget-grade upholstery and seats that could use more support. It’s blessed with 20.9 cubic feet of cargo space and four usable seats for adults, but even those features get compromised by seat comfort, a high load floor, and a side-mounted tailgate.

Crash tests haven’t been updated in a while and weren’t kind to begin with. The Ecosport lacks automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitors cost extra on some trims.

How much does the 2022 Ford Ecosport cost?

Prices start in the low $20,000 range for a four-seat runabout with 16-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, a teensy 4.2-inch infotainment display—and without automatic emergency braking. Take the Ecosport SE for its nicer interior and its 8.0-inch touchscreen and stop there. 

Where is the 2022 Ford Ecosport made?

In Chennai, India, until Ford shuts down those operations in the next year.

3

2022 Ford Ecosport

Styling

The Ecosport does little with its cute-ute potential.

Is the Ford Ecosport a good-looking car?

It’s just not—and what’s worse, some cars and crossovers of its size are. We give it a 3, with a point deducted from the average for the body and the cabin.

The Ecosport’s outfit looks wash-and-wear ready from the front, with a wide grille and a short overhang. From the side, it looks...compressed. The tall roofline and stubby rear end don’t come to an amenable compromise, and the result is a truncated look that’s ungainly from the rear doors on back.

The cockpit could have a better sense of harmony, if not for the grab bag of shapes and finishes. The parts-bin raid that produced its cut-and-paste dash could have been executed with more care. Instead, it’s thrifty and looks it, with lots of small trim pieces, odd cutlines, and hard plastic sheen that draws any passenger to the inevitable conclusion that it’s a modest car, one with an immodest sticker price.

Review continues below
3

2022 Ford Ecosport

Performance

City speeds show off the Ecosport’s better side.

The Ecosport weighs about 3,000 lb, which damps any energy that might come from its turbo-3 or inline-4 engines. The struggle is real. It’s a 3 here.

Is the Ford Ecosport 4WD?

All-wheel drive comes with the bigger engine; it’s a simple setup that can send power to the rear wheels when the fronts give up their grip.

How fast is the Ford Ecosport?

It’s not very quick. With a 123-hp 1.0-liter turbo-3 and a 6-speed automatic, front-wheel-drive, the Ecosport seems more responsive than it is. A casual 0-60 mph estimate of 10 seconds feels about right. 

The 166-hp inline-4 on the upgrade sheet might be slower, since it adds about 300 lb to the running mass. It can tow up to 2,000 lb; the turbo-3 car can pull up to 1,400 lb. We recommend neither.

There’s no hint of hot-hatch handling in the Ecosport. Numb steering and average ride comfort zap any fun potential. It’s most useful when it darts through traffic and parks easily between stops. Convenient? Sure. Fun? Not so much.

Review continues below
4

2022 Ford Ecosport

Comfort & Quality

The Ecosport’s space gets offset by a cheap interior.

The Ecosport promises to be an inexpensive city runabout, and it’s qualified to do that with an interior fit for four. That cabin’s plastered in cheap plastic, though, and the seats lack good padding. It’s a 4 here, with the cramped rear seat and lackluster trim offset by its cargo space.

Thinly padded front seats wear cloth covers on the base model, and they sit high for a decent driving position. The synthetic-leather versions seem better, but the comfort levels are still low.

In back, the Ecosport has 36.7 inches of leg room according to the spec sheet, but adults in back will have to horse-trade some space with those in front. Small doors don’t make it easy to get in or out, and a fifth passenger would do better with Uber or Lyft.

Its 20.9 cubic feet of cargo space converts into more than 50 cubic feet when the Ecosport’s rear seats are folded down, but it has a high load floor and a side-hinged tailgate. The dream of the 1990s lives on—inside, too, where lots of pieces of hard plastic frame controls that seem to have been designed by committee.

Review continues below
2

2022 Ford Ecosport

Safety

The Ecosport lacks the usual active safety tech.

How safe is the Ford Ecosport?

Crash-test scores have been poor, and the Ecosport doesn’t have automatic emergency braking. It’s a 2 here.

The IIHS hasn’t tested one yet, but the NHTSA gives the Ecosport four stars overall; it pegs the front-drive model at three stars for rollover resistance, a rare black mark in any modern vehicle save for some full-size trucks. The Ecosport lacks the latest safety features, but blind-spot monitors can be had on top trims.

Review continues below
4

2022 Ford Ecosport

Features

The spartan Ecosport adds some useful features in SE trim.

The Ecosport costs about $20,000, but that’s about the same as Ford’s tempting Maverick pickup. For that price the Ecosport S offers a 4.2-inch infotainment display, 16-inch wheels, and cloth upholstery. We give it a 4, since it lacks automatic emergency braking and has inferior infotainment.

Which Ford Ecosport should I buy?

We’d pick a Maverick over the Ecosport, but if you buy one, choose the SE. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, and a power driver seat. Options include navigation and upgraded audio. The SES gains 17-inch wheels, blind-spot monitors, and the bigger engine and all-wheel drive.

How much is a fully loaded Ford Ecosport?

The Ecosport Titanium can cost $30,000 or more for its 17-inch wheels, B&O audio, and synthetic leather upholstery.

Review continues below
5

2022 Ford Ecosport

Fuel Economy

The Ecosport could be more efficient for its size.

Is the Ford Ecosport good on gas?

It does OK, but bigger crossovers fare better. The EPA pegs the front-drive Ecosport at 27 mpg city, 29 highway, 28 combined. We give it a 5, based on that rating—but the all-wheel-drive version scores 23/29/25 mpg.

Review continues below
Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$21,990
MSRP based on S 4WD
Change Style
See Your Price For 2021
3.5
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 3
Performance 3
Comfort & Quality 4
Safety 2
Features 4
Fuel Economy 5
Compare the 2022 Ford Ecosport against the competition
  • 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

    2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

    5.6
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Ford Escape

    2021 Ford Escape

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Honda HR-V

    2021 Honda HR-V

    5.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Hyundai Venue

    2021 Hyundai Venue

    6.3
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Jeep Renegade

    2021 Jeep Renegade

    5.8
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Ford Ecosport?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used