What kind of crossover is the 2021 Ford Ecosport? What does it compare to?

As Ford’s smallest crossover, the 2021 Ecosport is overshadowed in more ways than one. Not only is it the smallest car in Ford’s lineup, but it’s also the least competitive among rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Jeep Renegade, Honda HR-V, and Toyota C-HR.

Is the 2021 Ford Ecosport a good crossover?

Our 3.5 TCC Rating would indicate otherwise. That’s below average for a new car on sale, and it’s one of the lowest-rated vehicles for this year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Ford Ecosport?

Unfortunately, not enough. This year, the Ecosport adds an optional appearance package and drops the leather upholstery on top trims in favor of synthetic leather. Our long-standing gripes go unanswered this year, too: no automatic emergency braking at all, a spartan base model, and sub-standard interior materials.

How much does the 2021 Ford Ecosport cost?

With the Ecosport, Ford offers its usual roster of S, SE, SES, and Titanium trims. It starts at about $20,000 for a base version that’s not very well-equipped and runs up to more than $30,000 for a top-shelf version that doesn’t match rivals in features—or even the Ford Escape across the lot for nearly the same price.

The Ecosport is powered by a 123-horsepower turbo-3 and 6-speed automatic transmission when equipped with front-wheel drive. Upgrading to all-wheel drive subs in a 166-hp inline-4, but that power is zapped by a bloated curb weight. It’s not fun to drive, nor is it charming by small-car standards. Fuel economy isn’t as good as it should be either: up to 28 mpg combined, which isn’t as good as the bigger Escape that offers more power and more room.

The interior is a mishmash of materials and low-cost surfaces that’s compounded by budget upholstery and uncomfortable seat bottoms. The Ecosport’s 20.9 cubic feet of room behind the second row is good for small cars, but a high load floor and side-swinging rear gate aren’t ideal.

Federal crash-testers haven’t been kind in their ratings and the IIHS hasn’t rated it at all. Ford doesn’t offer automatic emergency braking on the Ecosport at all, and it’s one of few new cars on the road today that doesn’t offer the life-saving tech. Tsk.

The news doesn’t get much better inside: Base Ecosport S models hit a low price by offering lowly features including a puny 4.2-inch infotainment display, 16-inch wheels, thin cloth upholstery and, again, no active safety features.

The Ecosport SE is where we suggest buyers start and stop. It adds an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with smartphone software, upgraded cloth upholstery, and more available options. Opting up for an Ecosport SES or Titanium only begs the question: Why not buy an Escape instead?

Where is the Ford Ecosport made?

Ford assembles the Ecosport in Chennai, India.