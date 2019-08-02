The 2020 Ford Ecosport is the smallest of Ford’s growing crossover SUV lineup. Its city-friendly size is about the only thing going for it: power, safety, and interior quality are all below par. We rate it 3.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Ecosport gets no major changes other than a cargo management system and seat-back pocket as standard on SE and above.

The Ecosport has been on sale around the global market for years and in many ways its age and relative level of sophistication are obvious. A tall stance, blunt front end, and abrupt rear hatch make for awkward proportions, and the Ecosport’s trim pieces look dated compared to sleeker rivals. The interior is no different, the cabin is neatly organized, but material quality is far below average.

Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available, and the Ecosport is motivated by either a turbo-3 or an inline-4, both of which ship power to a 6-speed automatic. Its short wheelbase and spunky turbo engine would imply sprightly driving dynamics, but this is not the case. Ride and handling are average, and steering is dull.

Despite its small size, the Ecosport offers ample interior space, with a roomy back seat. This is at the expense of cargo space, however, and with a high load floor and side-opening tailgate, it’s not the most practical compact SUV.

Crash-test scores are a concern, with NHTSA ratings of just four stars overall.

Base models start at over $20,000, which negates this crossover’s value play, but power features are standard as well as Bluetooth. A nearly $30,000 top-end price yields bigger touchscreen infotainment, B&O sound, and a few extra trim pieces, but nearly any mid-size compact sedan or crossover would be a better all-around vehicle at the price.

Fuel economy isn’t a particular strength either, maxing out at 28 mpg combined.