Our review of the 2019 Ford Ecosport is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2018 Ford Ecosport if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2019 Ford Ecosport emailed to you
Get updates about the 2019 Ford Ecosport emailed to you
Specs
Engine Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3, 1.0 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
Style Name S FWD
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShiftMore Specs »
News
2018 Ford EcoSport crossover SUV scores concerning three-star government rollover rating
A version of the pint-size 2018 Ford EcoSport crossover SUV earned four stars overall in the federal government's barrage of crash tests, including an unusual three-star rating for its resistance to rollover. The NHTSA said Thursday that the...Read More»
2018 Ford Ecosport video preview
Make way for a new wave of Ford SUVs and crossovers. Some of them from unlikely locations. The new Ecosport made its North American debut at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show. Its the first of a slew of crossovers—or SUVs—from Ford that'll...Read More»
Previous Year Models
InventoryMore Inventory »
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
Similar Cars
Sign up for email updates
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Looking for other models of the Ford Ecosport?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2018 Ford Ecosport against the competitionCompare All Cars